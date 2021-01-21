Several elected officials whose lives have been affected by COVID-19 are sharing their stories in hopes of helping those who are battling, or who know someone battling, the virus.
Winterville Councilman Tony Moore’s wife, Susan, died on Dec. 17 after battling COVID-19.
Moore said she started experiencing symptoms on Nov. 19 and went to Vidant Medical Center. She was released later that night.
As his wife’s symptoms got worse, Moore encouraged her to return to the hospital on Nov. 23.
“She was breathing at 30 percent. They put her on oxygen as soon as we got her over there,” Moore said. Susan was placed on a ventilator on Nov. 28.
Through the course of her hospital stay, the virus took its toll Susan’s body, Moore said.
“She had strokes. We knew her lungs and kidneys were gone,” he said.
Moore gathered with his children on Dec. 17 to say their final farewells. This was the only visit he had with his wife during her stay, since visitors were not allowed in the COVID unit at the hospital.
“I’ve always heard you need to stay with your loved ones … When you can’t actually be there is makes things difficult,” Moore said, adding his inability to see his wife was difficult.
Moore said Susan, a retired educator who taught at G.R. Whitfield and W.H. Robinson Primary, was well known and well liked.
She was also a member of Reedy Branch Original FWB Church for more than 62 years. She headed up Vacation Bible School, taught Sunday School and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and Samaritan’s Purse Shoe Box ministries. She was also a member of the Winterville Ruritan Club.
In August, the couple celebrated 50 years of marriage.
“I had a good life with her,” Moore said.
Moore contracted COVID-19 a few days after his wife. The virus only minimally affected him, he said.
He said a support group for those whose loved ones have COVID-19 would be beneficial. The group could offer information to others, Moore said.
Still recovering
Fountain Mayor Shirley Mitchell is still recovering at home after her COVID-19 diagnosis on Dec. 28. Mitchell believes she contracted the virus at work after being notified a coworker tested positive on Dec. 21.
Upon learning of her coworker’s positive result, Mitchell began a quarantine and remained without symptoms. On Christmas Eve, she received notification that a second coworker had tested positive.
One day later, Mitchell began experiencing symptoms which started with a slight headache. On Dec. 26, her birthday, her headache remained and she started to cough.
“It was terrible. I could hardly talk. I would start talking and immediately start coughing,” Mitchell said.
She was tested on Dec. 28 and received positive results three days later.
She contacted her doctor informing her of the results and was sent for chest X-rays. The X-rays determined that not only did Mitchell have COVID-19, she had double pneumonia.
Mitchell was prescribed medicine for both her cough and pneumonia and has been on the mend, she said.
“I’m not 100 percent, but I’m 100 percent compared to how I was,” Mitchell said, adding that the coughing would make her lose her breath.
During her bout with COVID-19, Mitchell remained fever free, but suffered from night sweats and extreme fatigue.
“I’d wake up, my gown, everything would be wet. I would have to get up and change clothes,” Mitchell said.
“I’m feeling much better. I’m still taking cough syrup at night,” she said. “I feel much better in general.”
She contemplated a visit to the hospital several times but said she was well enough to remain at home.
“A couple of nights I thought I was going to have to because I was coughing so bad and my breath did seem faint,” Mitchell said. “I sat up and waited it out to see if I would have to make that decision.”
During her sickness she remained in constant communication with her family.
“My family called and checked on me every day. That was a big help,” she said. “Just having that contact with your family, knowing that they love you and that they want to know you’re getting better, it gives you hope. You want to get better because people are counting on you.
“My son called me twice a day and my husband waited on me hand and foot.”
‘You can’t shake it’
Snow Hill Mayor Dennis Liles was touched by the number of people who left food and checked in on him and his wife while they were sick with COVID-19.
“I had so many people that would put food on my doorstep and that called and texted. I’m so thankful being in Snow Hill. We have a good community,” Liles said.
Liles was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 15 with his wife’s positive results following days later.
“It was tough. It was really tough. We struggled,” Liles said.
“I hate it for other people that have it,” he said. “We just have to continue believing in the Lord and moving forward.”
The symptoms were not consistent, according to Liles, who said that every day he would experience a different symptoms..
“Nothing is consistent, but it breaks your body down,” Lile said. “It’s a very tough virus. It hit me hard.”
Liles experienced a cough, sore throat and stomach problems along with extreme fatigue while his wife experienced sinus infection and upper respiratory symptoms and lost her senses of taste and smell.
“My wife still doesn’t have her taste or smell back yet,” he said.
Liles is still recovering but has increased his step count and begun to gain back some of the weight he lost due to the virus.
“It’s a virus that takes awhile. You can’t shake it. It’s taking me a while to get over it,” Liles said.
“I’m getting my strength back and being cautious.”
Liles encouraged those experiencing COVID-19 to remain hydrated.
“Drink plenty of water and Gatorade and try to eat,” he said. “You have to keep your strength up. Sit up. Don’t lay down. It’s hard to do because you don’t feel like you have any energy.”
Liles is hopeful the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to help stop the virus.
“We need to get these shots and all stamp this thing out and get control over it,” he said.