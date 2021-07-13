Contested races in Winterville and Snow Hill have emerged as filing for municipal elections continued this week, although many towns still had not filled a complete slate of candidates for the November ballot.
Friday is the deadline for candidates to file for open seats in municipal elections in Pitt and Greene County. As of Tuesday, two candidates had filed to run for mayor in Winterville and four candidates had filed to run for three open seats on the Snow Hill Board of Commissioners. Filing for open seats in Fountain, Hookerton, Walstonburg and the Maury Sanitation Land District, however, had failed to produce enough candidates.
Tucker Moore, son of longtime Winterville Councilman Tony Moore, joined Mayor Pro-tem Veronica Roberson on the ballot for mayor in Pitt County’s second-largest town. Roberson filed the day before.
Moore, 46, filed on July 7 for the seat. If elected, this will be his first time serving in political office. He currently serves on the Pitt County Planning Board, Winterville Planning Board, Pitt County Board of Adjustment and the Winterville Historical Society board.
“I’m from Winterville and lived in Winterville most of my life,” Moore said. “We are a growing town with families and kids and we just need some change in Winterville. We need a recreation facility for basketball, volleyball, church basketball. We just need more offerings as far as recreation.
“Our library needs to be bigger,” he said. “We’re just growing and what we’re offering needs to grow with the town. That’s not happening right now. We just need new leadership.”
Brandy M. Daniels and Johnny Moye have filed to run for the two open seats on the town council.
Snow Hill
In Snow Hill, Salvador Tinoco and Michael Rhodes joined incumbents Rosa Wilkes and Geraldine Shackleford in the race for one of the three available seats on the Board of Commissioners.
Wilkes, 71, has been a commissioner for eight years.
“I want to see more of an improvement in our beautification for the town,” Wilkes said. “I would love to see a theater come back in Snow Hill as well as seeing a park that the seniors or our residents can walk in on a Sunday afternoon. That’s special to me.
“I am a voice for the people. I was a resident before I became commissioner and I will continue to be a resident after I am no longer a commissioner,” she said. “I I just want what’s going to benefit not just some people but all people. We are all taxpayers. I want to be a voice to benefit all of us.”
Rhodes, 69, serves on the Greene County Community Foundation, Lenoir-Greene United Way, the advisory board of the Greene County Boys & Girls Club, the advisory board of the Greene County Red Cross and the Greene County Department of Public Health board.
“I ran in 2019 and it was a pretty close race,” Rhodes said. “I still believe that I may have something to contribute with all the experiences I have had in regards to community involvement as well as public health experience in the past.
“I just want to serve and help do as much as I possibly can for the town,” he said.
Tinoco, 36, serves on the Snow Hill Planning Board and the Greene County Planning Board.
“I want to move our town forward,” he said. “When we’re not moving forward we are falling behind. I ran because I wanted to see a change in our community. I want to bring opportunity, find ways to create tax base revenue for our town.
“We desperately need to improve our services and quality of life for citizens in the community. I think it’s important to unify ourselves to work together and get things done,” Tinoco said.
“There is so much opportunity that we are not taking advantage of that we could certainly use to benefit our community all the way through historical preservation of buildings and houses in the community,” he said. “I want to make Snow Hill a welcoming community for others to live and come and do business in the community.”
Incumbent Snow Hill Mayor Dennis Liles also filed for election.
Liles, 67, has served as mayor for more than 10 years in Snow Hill and Lenoir and on the board of the Greene County Boys & Girls Club.
“I think we’re heading in the right direction,” Liles said, pointing to infrastructure and downtown improvement projects.
I like the way things are going and I want us to continue moving forward as we continue going,” he said.
Walstonburg
Incumbents Raymond Holloman and Ron Turner both have filed for their seats on the Walstonburg Board of Commissioners. Five seats and the mayor’s post are up for election, but no other candidates had filed as of Tuesday.
Turner, 68, believes his time on the board and experiences will help serve the town.
“I have already been a commissioner for quite some time, so I thought the experience and knowledge I have will benefit the town by continuing on,” Turner said.
Holloman, 72, is determined to see improvements to the town’s sewer system before he considers not running.
“I want to see the sewer project completed. I was in on raising the rates and I want to be in on lowering the rates,” Holloman said.
Farmville
In Farmville, incumbents Alma Hobbs and David Shackleford both have filed for two open seats on the Board of Commissioners.
Hobbs, 73, has served as a Farmville commissioner for four years. She is a member of the Farmville Library Board, the Planning and Steering Committee and on the Farmville Economic Development Committee.
“I feel like I am a voice for a lot of people who do not have a voice. I want to see Farmville grow and progress. I want to do my part to be a part of that transition,” Hobbs said.
Mayor John Moore also has filed for re-election.
Maury, Hookerton, Fountain, Grifton
Incumbents Triva Mason and Henry Pasour have filed for two of three open seats on the Maury Sanitation Land District.
Pasour, 77, has served on the Maury Sanitation Land District for 12 years
“It’s just my civic duty,” Pasour said.
Mason could not be reached for comment.
Two seats and the mayor’s post are open on the Hookerton Board of Commissioners; as of Tuesday only incumbent Doris Jones had filed for re-election.
Three seats and the mayor’s post are open on the Fountain Board of Commissioners; as of Tuesday no candidates had filed.
Two seats and one unexpired term are up for the Grifton Board of Commissioners; as of Tuesday only Raymond Oakes had filed. Billy Ray Jackson had also filed for re-election as mayor.
Oakes, 72, has served as a commissioner for more than five years.
“We still have some work we need to get done,” he said. “I enjoy working with the people and town manager that we have now. I think with him there we can get a lot of stuff done.”
There is no election in Falkland this year.
Ayden
Ayden’s filing period is later than other towns because it has blended districts, Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis said.
The candidate has to live in a certain ward but the seats are elected at-large, meaning all voters in Ayden cast ballots for the candidates.
The filing period for Ayden is July 26-Aug. 13. Davis said state law requires the filing period for any municipality that is divided into districts be delayed on the year following the census.
While Ayden’s districts must be redrawn, its election has not been delayed like others in the state because of the at-large fashion in which candidates are elected, Davis said.
The town is waiting or its census data to determine if and how redistricting needs to occur, according to town planning director Stephen Smith.
“We’re in a wait-and-see to figure out once all the date come out if there is truly anything we need to do,” Smith said.
The town will continue to follow the guidance of the Pitt County Board of Elections, Smith said.