SNOW HILL — Members of the Greene County Board of Elections decided on a one-stop early voting implementation plan at their Aug. 17 meeting.
This plan is required by the N.C. Board of Elections and will set the location and hours for the November municipal election.
Before being able to submit their plan to the N.C. Board of Elections, Greene County’s board members had to agree unanimously on the plan.
Members unanimously elected to establish the Snow Hill Fire Department, 201 Carolina Drive, as the one-stop election site.
Board members recently toured proposed locations, including the Greene County Public Library, Snow Hill Fire Department and Snow Hill Community Center, to determine the best spot.
Members agreed the fire department is the best location for one-stop voting.
“People who vote there are familiar with it. I can see it working as well,” board member Patrick Greene said.
Board members also set the times the site would operate.
Beginning with minimum requirement of 115 hours, board members adjusted the schedule after considering public comments that suggested having more weekend hours and hours that extended later into the day.
Board members agreed to operate Oct. 14-15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 18-22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 24 from 1-4 p.m. and from Oct. 25-29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting will conclude on Oct. 30, running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.