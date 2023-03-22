HSA

A career fair hosted by ECU Health March 2 introduced more than 100 Health Science Academy students from Pitt and Duplin counties to a variety of health care professionals.

 ECU News Services

More than 100 ninth-grade students from Pitt County Schools and Duplin County Schools attended ECU Health’s career fair for Health Sciences Academy students on March 2.

The students were able to visit with personnel from more than 20 hospital departments and exhibitors from Pitt Community College and Beaufort County Community College. The event, held at the Monroe Center on ECU Health’s campus, included interactive booths to educate students on different health care careers.

