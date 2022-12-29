Santa’s elves from the 8th Judicial District Family Court, Accountability and Recovery Courts and Departments of Social Services stayed busy this month gathering gifts for children involved in abuse, neglect and dependency court in Greene, Lenoir and Wayne Counties.
The 8th District Every Child Deserves a Christmas program has operated for over 22 years. It identifies children who are in family or kinship placements that generally get little financial support for the holidays, officials said. Without this program many children would wake up on Christmas morning without gifts, making their time in the court system that much sadder.
Every Child Deserves a Christmas is entirely reliant on the involvement of and contributions from the community. The community response this year was extraordinarily generous, officials said. Through the program, 117 children received Christmas gifts.
The Abuse, Neglect and Dependency Family Court works with families who have come into the court system as a result of allegations of abuse, neglect or dependency. The court works to resolve issues so that families can be reunified in safe and loving homes.
The Accountability and Recovery Courts work to address issues of substance use in the community. The Family Accountability and Recovery Court serves families that are at risk of court involvement due to substance use. The Adult Accountability and Recovery Court serves adults who have criminal matters related to substance use.
To learn more about Every Child Deserves a Christmas, call Katie Stroud at 520-5440. To learn more about Family Accountability and Recovery Court, call Audra Haddad at 520-5368. To learn more about the Adult Accountability and Recovery Court, call Colleen Kosinski at 919-722-6251.