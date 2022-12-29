every child

Volunteers with the Every Child Deserves a Christmas program that serves Greene, Lenoir and Wayne counties pose with staff from Walmart during a toy-buying event in December.

 Contributed photo

Santa’s elves from the 8th Judicial District Family Court, Accountability and Recovery Courts and Departments of Social Services stayed busy this month gathering gifts for children involved in abuse, neglect and dependency court in Greene, Lenoir and Wayne Counties.

The 8th District Every Child Deserves a Christmas program has operated for over 22 years. It identifies children who are in family or kinship placements that generally get little financial support for the holidays, officials said. Without this program many children would wake up on Christmas morning without gifts, making their time in the court system that much sadder.

