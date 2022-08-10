SNOW HILL — Mary Corbitt is a mother of six and grandmother of 17, but hundreds more children in Greene County call her “Grandma Mary.”

The 75-year-old Corbitt and the vast majority of those children have no family ties. The reason they refer to her the way they do is because for more than a decade, she has found time to be part of their daily lives.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.