EZ Wireless celebrates moves downtown

FARMVILLE — After more than 20 years at an office on Marlboro Road, EZ Wireless celebrated its transition to a new location in downtown Farmville on June 23 with the Farmville Chamber of Commerce.
The change is an effort to attract a new customer base, according to area sales manager Adam Smith.
“We were starting to lose a lot of our middle-class and upper-middle-class clientele,” Smith said, adding this loss was due to the location on Marlboro.
“After talking with several members of the Farmville group, they advised me to move downtown to be able to pick that back up again,” Smith said. “Plus we would still be able to continue having a lot of our foot traffic here. It’s a very natural traffic flow.
“We didn’t lose any customers and we were able to pick up a demographic we weren’t able to before.”
Located at 3694 E. Wilson St., EZ Wireless is near Piggly Wiggly, Plank Road Steak House, Cafe Madeline and other local hot spots that help draw in customers, Smith said.
Since moving, he has seen an increase in the store’s customer base.
“Being downtown, it’s really neat,” Smith said. “As I’m here in the store interacting with customers, seeing familiar faces and really gaining customers coming here because there was an entire demographic of customers we were missing out on because of were we were.
“Making that shift downtown has been a perfect transition for us,” he said.
“This is the first UScellular location in eastern North Carolina to have this floor plan,” Smith said. “It’s really neat to have this floor plan that was created here in Farmville and in an old historic building that was made to look like it is now.”
The plan features accessories on the wall rather than in a display case, he said.
EZ Wireless offers customers the newest releases on UScellular phones, accessories and more and is the home to Cove Smart Security.
“It’s currently the top rated security system in the nation. We’re the only retail company in the nation to carry it,” Smith said.
“The system itself is going to monitor all your normal security stuff like doors and windows. Comes with security cameras both indoor and outdoor. They are all controlled by your phone. You can talk through the speakers (to people inside the home),” Smith said.
The system also has a sensor that will alert users if windows are broken, he said.
“Two of the best features to me is the fire alarm or smoke alarm that comes with the Cove Smart Security system. When it goes off, it immediately calls the proper authorities. It is going to call the fire department and the police department and let them know whats going on,” Smith said, adding a customer needs assessment found that when a fire occurs most people don’t think to grab their cellphones.
“That feature really helps out. The first department responds in a timely manner; that way you can salvage part of your home if it catches on fire.”
The same system also provides this service for carbon monoxide detection, he said.
Farmville Chamber Executive Director Lori Drake said she was happy to see life in the formerly empty building and was delighted about the store’s success.
“We’re thrilled y’all are here and a part of downtown business,” Drake said.
Farmville Mayor Pro-tem Bert Smith added, “It’s exciting to have them in downtown Farmville. It brings a lot of people to the streets. It helps the commerce of our downtown district a lot.”
The collaboration of merchants is a part of one-Farmville, said Mayor John Moore, who has seen people come to order at Cafe Madeline, shop at EZ Wireless and then return to Cafe Madeline for their food.
“It’s one business helping another. I think that’s whats it’s been about the whole time as we continue our efforts.,” Moore said.
“Farmville is really beginning to show and we are really happy to have them here.”
EZ Wireless is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 753-8181.