KINSTON — Arendell Parrott Academy on Monday marked the first day of classes for its 56th academic year.
New Head of School David Moody greeted students and parents, while teachers welcomed youngsters into classrooms.
The academy staggered its school opening, with Monday and Tuesday classes for younger students and high school students returning on Wednesday.
Following a successful year of in-person classes in 1920-21, the school is continuing its mask policy for students, parents and campus visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Moody informed faculty last week that he will keep in contact with health officials and reassess the mask protocols as new data is collected.
The school’s current enrollment is more than 650 students, who are drawn from 12 counties. There are 248 students attending from Pitt and Greene counties.