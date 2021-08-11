Family Accountability and Recovery Court is up and running in Greene County

Keeping children safe and helping families become healthy is at the heart of the 8th District Family Accountability and Recovery Court.
The districtwide family drug court is held in Lenoir, Wayne and Greene counties and is overseen by Judge Beth Heath, chief district court judge of the 8th District.
Heath, along with both judicial and community team members, strive to help families dealing with substance use issues have positive outcomes.
Statistics show that in the past year more than 375 children have been involved with the district courts due to abuse, neglect or dependency. Based on districtwide statistics from previous years, more than 70% of those children likely come from homes where there was substance misuse.
The accountability and recovery court is working to help parents and caretakers take positive steps toward a substance-free life so that families can begin to heal.
The court works to create a positive and supportive environment where parents meet with a collaborative team that can help them address their needs as they are on the road to recovery. It helps address child maltreatment, parental substance disorders and parenting needs by providing treatment, intensive case management and judicial supervision to those parents who struggle with substance abuse, and who are at risk or already have lost custody of their children.
It is hoped the presence of these additional services will increase the likelihood of reunification of families and other positive outcomes for the parents and children.
Officials said they want to let the community know there is a safety net in place to help keep children safe and help those struggling with substance use to find the needed resources as they choose the road to recovery.
For more information, contact your local Department of Social Services.