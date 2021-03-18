Farmville: Additional customer parking

FARMVILLE — The town and Chamber of Commerce are offering shoppers free two-hour parking in the former Best Value Drug lot to open up more spaces.
Adequate parking has become a concern as more businesses have opened downtown. Officials are hoping that adding 10 parking spaces will help shoppers frequenting the area shops.
“With more activity downtown, more people are getting out. We needed more parking for convenience,” said Town Manager David Hodgkins. “We think this will help elevate some problems, especially around the post office.”
To add more spaces, Mayor John Moore and Hodgkins reached out to former Best Value Drug owner Bob Crocker. Crocker closed the store in 2019 and the building has not been sold.
“He has graciously agreed to our request to make that parking lot available,” Hodgkins said.
With the agreement, the Farmville Chamber of Commerce will pay a nominal fee to Crocker and supply signage informing drivers of the two-hour free parking. The town also will assist Crocker with potholes or other maintenance issues that arise because of the increase in lot use.
Hodgkins expects signs to be posted before the end of the month.
This is not the first time the town has worked to add more parking.
In August 2020, the town amended an ordinance to allow for an additional handicap parking space and three 15-minute spaces in the R.L. Davis Lane parking lot, which runs between Wilson and Church streets.
The reserved spaces allow customers to enter businesses for short trips between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The town also entered into an agreement with Phil Lewis, owner of the Depot Station, which is housing the Farmville Public Library until its move later this month.
As part of the temporary housing agreement, the town agreed to develop a parking area along the Walnut Street building frontage and a new parking area on the west side of the building that can be accessed from West Wilson Street. These new parking areas are available for town use and for the general public.
“Even with the library using the building there are usable spaces,” Hodgkins said.
The town also designated five 15-minute reserved spaces in Bonnie’s Alley parking lot, located behind Bonnie’s and subsequent buildings.
The town is also encouraging business owners and employees to park in designated parking lots. These include the lot behind Main Street, in between Wilson and Church Streets, at the Depot and in front of First Christian Church and the May Museum and Park.
“We want to make it as convenient as possible for customers coming to town,” Hodgkins said.