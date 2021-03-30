Eager to help feed a need, local leaders loaded their cars and hit the road to deliver a message about food insecurity among senior citizens.
Farmville mayor John Moore and town manager David Hodgkins and Ayden’s town manager Matt Livingston joined volunteers to distribute food to Meals on Wheels participants in their communities.
Their efforts were part of the Pitt County of Aging’s initiative “Mayors March for Meals” and is a local take on “March for Meals,” held March 22-26, commemorating President Richard Nixon signing into law a national nutrition program for seniors 60 and older on March 22, 1972.
“We can get more politicians involved and have them meet the residents one-on-one,” said Pitt County Council on Aging executive director and Simpson mayor Rich Zeck.
“Sometimes we get caught up in the politics of the position. It’s always humbling to get back to the bare roots of serving the public.”
On March 25, Moore and Hodgkins took to the streets to deliver 11 meals to recipients while Livingston helped deliver 11 meals on Friday.
“It’s good from a manager’s standpoint to meet other people in the community and understand the needs and programs out there,” Livingston said. “They are genuine needs.”
This is not the first time Ayden town staff has helped to deliver meals. In the winter, Livingston was joined by town clerk Sarah Radford to bring hot meals to some of Ayden’s shut-ins.
“This programs helps to do vital things. It keeps people fed but it also stimulates people by getting someone to go to their door and talk with them. That makes their day sometimes,” Livingston said.
“I appreciate Meals on Wheels and nonprofits that go and make it a reality," he said.
Moore has been a strong advocate for Meals on Wheels in Farmville and has worked along with the board to ensure the program’s success.
“As a board member and mayor I am committed to anybody who wants and needs to be a part of the program, 100 percent,” Moore said.
“We have a 100 percent commitment. If someone comes on, we very rapidly make sure they are taken care of.”
Serving the meals was a great way to give back, Moore said.
“Most of the people that I served helped build Farmville. It’s a great way of serving those who need help. It’s about the service,” Moore said.
“It’s a great program," he said. "I think if people would volunteer to serve with Meals on Wheels, they will have a deeper appreciation.”
The Mayors March helped increase awareness of the program, and since the event more Farmville residents have signed up to deliver meals, according to Lori Cortright the Pitt County Council of Aging's director of aging services.
Farmville contributes funding to the program each year, according to Zeck.
“Farmville shows the other cities how to take care their people when it comes to feeding seniors. There is not another town that does more to feed their seniors than Farmville does,” Zeck said. “Our dollars only feed so many people. Farmville pitches in to feed those on the waiting list.”
Meals on Wheels operates through the Pitt County Council on Aging and delivers approximately 350 hot meals to its senior participants Monday through Friday. While other food services closed down or operated at limited capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pitt County Council on Aging and its volunteers remained committed to their mission.
“Meals on Wheels never missed a day during the pandemic. They majority if sites across the state shut down, altered services, served less meals or shifted to frozen. Ours never missed a beat,” Zeck said.
“That says something about our community," he said. "We just tried to figure a way to make it happen.”
Funding for the program is provided by grants. The cost to feed each participant is $1,600 per year, Zeck said.
Meals are delivers on a volunteer basis, with volunteers giving approximately 45 minutes of their day.
The program is always in need of volunteers, Zeck said.
“Money alone does not solve hunger. They go hand and hand,” he said.
For more information, or to volunteer, contact the Pitt County Council of Aging at 752-1717.