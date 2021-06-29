FARMVILLE — Planning for an explosion of fun, Farmville’s annual Independence Day Celebration launches Saturday.
The annual celebration was canceled last year due to COVID-19 but town officials determined that this year it would be safe to host the event.
A day of fun begins at 11 a.m. with a People-Powered Patriotic Parade sponsored by the town and the Farmville Chamber of Commerce.
Walkers, bike riders, strollers, skateboarders, roller skaters and anyone else who wants to participate are invited to meet at the Farmville Town Common before being escorted by Farmville police down down a mile-long parade loop to the H.B. Sugg mural.
The loop includes Walnut, Pine, South Main, East Cotton, Contentnea and Grimmersburg streets. Participants are not required to complete the entire loop.
Riders are encouraged to come dressed in a patriotic theme or in red, white and blue and to decorate their bicycles or vehicles for a chance to win prizes.
Prizes will be awarded to adults and children for best costume and most original people-powered vehicle.
At 6 p.m., the Independence Day Celebration will kick off at the Town Common.
Live music will be provided by P&J Saxophone Ensemble and games will be available.
Farmville Parks and Recreation will sell hot dogs and drinks. All profits will benefit the parks and rec football program.
Ice cream from Jones’ Farm also will be available for sale.
Saturday marks the soft opening of the town’s splash pad, located across from J.Y. Monk Park on Park Street.
Construction is underway, with some finishing touches being completed, said Town Manager David Hodgkins.
“There will be a more formal ribbon cutting later on," he said.
The splash pad will be open from noon to 3 p.m. for children’s splashing pleasure.
Currently, there is no cost to visit the splash pad. This may change in the future, Hodgkins said.
Regular operating times for the splash pad are not yet established, he said.