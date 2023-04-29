FARMVILLE — They’re not in Kansas anymore.
But several actors from Farmville Community Arts Center’s “The Wizard of Oz” are back on stage for “Second Samuel,” which runs May 4-7 at the Paramount Theater.
The play, written by Pamela Parker, is set in the 1940s in a southern Georgia town called Second Samuel. (The original town, Samuel, was burned to the ground).
World War II had ended and Harry Truman had been re-elected president, and townsfolk were ready to see things go back to normal.
But the summer that beloved resident Miss Gertrude died, secrets were revealed that made people wonder how anything could ever be normal again.
Directed by Kevin Lee, the two-act play features an 11-member cast, which includes actors who portrayed Dorothy, the Lion, Scarecrow and Tin Man and other characters from FCAC’s March musical.
Matthew Peaden stars as B-Flat, a young man with autism who is mourning the loss of his former piano teacher. Though Miss Gertrude is never seen, the character’s death dominates conversations from the local watering hole to the beauty salon.
Bethann Wilkie portrays Omaha, the salon owner; Don Outlaw is cast as Frisky, her husband; and Dajhan Baines is Frisky’s best friend, U.S.
Additional returning “Wizard of Oz” cast members include Walter Strathy as Mr. Mozel, Kevin Diermeier as Doc, Megan Dixon as Jimmy Deeanne, and Cam Saverino as Ruby.
Rounding out the cast are Patrick Reid (from FCAC’s “Our Victorian Family Christmas”) as June and Larry High and Magnolia Arts Center veteran Cindy Quinn as married couple Mansel and Marsella.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. May 4-6, with a matinee at 3 p.m. May 7 at 3723 N. Main St. Tickets are limited; no balcony seating is available. Tickets are $15-$20, with a discount for FCAC members. Visit showtix4u.com/event-details/73642.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.
