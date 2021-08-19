FARMVILLE — Stormwater drainage issues around town have triggered complaints from residents, but Farmville is taking a proactive approach to address them, an official said.
In an interview Monday, Town Manager David Hodgkins discussed plans to get flooding and other problems under control.
“We share the concerns that our residents have and we are addressing these items as quickly as we can,” Hodgkins said.
“We are aware of the reoccurring areas with problems. We give them special attention and want to alert the public in these areas,” he said.
In conjunction with McDavid Associates, Farmville’s engineering firm, the town has identified several areas where drainage is a reoccurring problem.
These areas include Horne, Bynum, Thorne, Barrett, Cotton, Moore, Wallace, Belcher, Grimmersburg, East and West Wilson, Walnut and Pitt streets.
“These are areas where if we get any amount of rain, these areas are going to have at least short-term drainage problems,” Hodgkins said.
Residents have likely seen and experienced these streets flooding first-hand, especially following heavy rain storms, he said.
Within the past two weeks, the town recorded between 5 inches and 7 inches of rainfall in one day, according to Hodgkins.
“The volume of rain we had a week ago over that 12-hour period was roughly equivalent to a small hurricane without the wind,” Hodgkins said. “When it comes down that fast our system can’t take it all at once.”
While the town’s stormwater system is by no means faulty, a portion is unable to meet modern demands, which contributes to localized flooding and sink holes, he said.
“Some of it is the piping is not sized to take in large quantities of stormwater all at once,” Hodgkins said.
Localized flooding also occurs because of debris trapped in storm drains and catch basins. Debris includes trash, grass clippings, leaves and sticks.
“We also have a problem with folks blowing grass in the street and placing things that obstruct the storm drains,” Hodgkins said. “We try to go in advance of storms to clean out the storm drains and we run the street sweeper the best we can.”
Ensuring open ditches are clean of debris also helps prevent localized flooding, he said.
“We have open ditches in some areas that attract debris either through normal drainage — things washing down — or people throwing things in the ditch. They get grown up with grass and small tress,” Hodgkins said.
“We try to do our best keeping them clean but we ask homeowners and residents to help keep them clear. Especially the ones in front of their homes,” he said.
The town is continuing to conduct maintenance on its stormwater system and has a priority list of areas most in need. It also also has plans to continue to clean out existing drainage pipes and work to replace aged smaller lines, Hodgkins said.
While problems are being addressed, it is a slow process. This is mostly due to the lack of readily available funding sources for stormwater projects, he said.
“Unlike water and sewer where you have a dedicated revenue stream to support, construct and maintain infrastructure, stormwater does not have that same thing,” Hodgkins said. “Everybody benefits from stormwater but we don’t have a stormwater fee, nor are there many grants to address stormwater needs.
“Stormwater is funded through our normal funding mechanism — our general fund,” he said.
Grant money for stormwater only is available occasionally, in response to hurricanes, for example.
The town has been successful in the past with securing grant funding for stormwater replacement but such opportunities are few and far between, Hodgkins said.
“We have to fund it as we can. Grant money is very limited,” he said.
Using grant funding, the town has been able to address some drainage problems on Wallace and on West Jones streets, he said.
Recently, some stormwater system deficiencies have been addressed as part of the Basin 5 water and wastewater project, when stormwater pipes came in conflict with water and sewer lines that were being replaced.
Repairs on May Boulevard and East Wilson Street occurred without grant funding, Hodgkins said.
The town could potentially use money from the American Rescue Plan since stormwater meets the required eligibility.
“Before we spend our money on stormwater projects, we want to see if there are other mechanisms for funding stormwater such as through new state programs being contemplated,” Hodgkins said.
The town will continue to seek grants and funding for stormwater projects and will continue to work to improve these issues, he said.