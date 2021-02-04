FARMVILLE — At a time when many businesses were closing their doors to due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Greg Cannon was opening the doors of Farmville Hardware Lawn & Garden, hoping to provide the community with quality customer service and a store with a hometown feel.
That hope paid off and was one of the many reasons Farmville Hardware was selected as the Farmville Chamber of Commerce’s Merchant of the Month.
“We’re very excited to be awarding Farmville Hardware with the Merchant of the Month recognition,” said Chamber Executive Director Lori Drake. “Every town needs a hardware store. It is so wonderful for Farmville to have this beautiful hardware store in our downtown area.
“They have such great selections and service. This is a great addition to Farmville,” Drake said.
Cannon owned and operated Walstonburg Hardware for six years before relocating the store to Farmville in order to serve both the Farmville and Walstonburg communities.
The move also filled Farmville’s need for a hardware store.
“I remember the first time I talked to Greg Cannon about coming to Farmville and then to stand here today, it’s an honor,” said Farmville Mayor John Moore, adding he encourages everyone to “shop local.”
“This is a tremendous asset. People come here from surrounding areas to shop,” Moore said.
The store has been an asset to Farmville, according to Commissioner Bert Smith.
“It feels great. We’re pleased to have them in Farmville,” Smith said. “They have been a real asset to the town. I think the town is excited they’re here.”
Farmville Hardware offers a variety of lawn products, including yard and lawn chemicals, insecticides and pesticides, along with various nails, screws, bolts and items needed for home repair.
Items for plumbing, construction and yard projects also are available. Pinestraw can be purchased and specialty products such as lawnmowers can be ordered.
Along with its extensive inventory, the store also prides itself on its friendly and helpful customer service.
“I hope they feel we are being helpful and that we have enough inventory to keep them coming back,” Cannon said.
Cannon said he was happy to receive the award.
“It’s a great honor. I do appreciate the chamber doing that,” he said.
Cannon said he wants Farmville Hardware to be valuable to the community for years to come.
“We’re here to support the community and we hope to be a valuable part of the community,” he said. “We’re looking forward to a long relationship with the community.”