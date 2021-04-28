Farmville icon Little Rocket April's Business of Month

FARMVILLE — An icon of Farmville, the Little Rocket, was recognized as the Farmville Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for April.
“They have been such a landmark and a popular place. They do so much for Farmville. We’re lucky to have a place like this. We’re thrilled we can recognize Little Rocket today,” said Chamber Executive Director Lori Drake.
Since opening in 1962, The Little Rocket has become a hang-out spot for many in Farmville, according to Farmville Mayor John Moore, who fondly remembers frequenting the establishment in his teenage years.
“This has been an icon for Farmville for as long as I can remember,” Moore said.
The Little Rocket was initially owned by Bud Carraway before it was purchased in 1997 by Myrna and William Strickland. That ownership has carried on through the family to include son Ricky and his children Kevin and Kristen Tyndall and future employee 3-year-old Ben Tyndall who “can’t wait to start working” at the Little Rocket, according to mom Kristen.
“We were in the food business and we had the opportunity to buy it. It was a good investment,” said Ricky Strickland. “We had a family to run it.”
The family has dedicated themselves to the restaurant and customers maintaining a business that attracts many to the region.
“We do it together. We get to see each other every day. It’s great working with family,” Ricky said.
Myrna added, “We love working together.”
Little Rocket serves up a collection of American-style dishes including hot dogs, cheeseburgers, wings, cheese biscuits and more. With a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options, the whole family will be sure to find something they will enjoy, guests said during the presentation April 22.
Little Rocket also is known for its homemade cakes, banana pudding and chicken salad.
“They always get the chicken salad to take back home,” Moore said.
The business would not be where they are today without its customers, Ricky said.
“We got a lot of loyal customers. I will give it all to the customers. They are really loyal and really supportive,” Ricky said.
Myrna added, “God has really been good to us. He has blessed us in so many ways. He has been here for us and we give him the honor, the praise and the glory for all of it.”
Apart from their signature menu items, Little Rocket is known for giving back to the town of Farmville.
“During the pandemic when places had to close and during the gas outage they stayed open and fed Farmville. It’s a great family and a great business and they truly deserve the award today,” Moore said.
Kristen added, “We wanted to be able to serve Farmville. They have always supported us and we wanted to be here when they needed.”
Little Rocket, 4200 S. Main St., is open 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Saturday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. They are closed on Sunday and only accept cash. For more information or to place a to-go order, call 753-3722.