FARMVILLE — Retired Farmville Police Chief Donnie Greene and Sgt. Derek Ennis were presented with their badges and service weapons on Monday at Farmville’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
A plaque with each man’s badge and years of service was given by Interim Police Chief Jeffery Spencer, who thanked both Greene and Ennis for their years of service and dedication to the town and its residents.
Greene began his career with the Farmville Police Department on Nov. 22, 1993, and worked his way through the ranks until he was named chief.
Of Greene’s 27 years at the department, he served 13 as chief.
Though he retired in December, Greene remains in service as a reserve officer.
Commissioner and friend Brenda Elks presented Greene with his service weapon, which was placed in an engraved wooden box.
“He’s more like a brother than he is a friend. It was hard on me when he left,” Elks said.
“He is one of the finest men I know,” she said. “The most important thing to him is his family and friends he considers family. I thank him for his many years of friendship and everything he’s done for Farmville.”
Ennis began his career with the department in March 1994 after coming from the Winterville Police Department.
“Since that day, he has been a true friend,” Greene said of Ennis.
“Derek was an asset to the town that will be hard to replace,” Greene said. “His years of law enforcement knowledge and his community involvement be missed.”
Ennis retired on Jan. 5, having served 26 years in Farmville.
Greene presented Ennis with his service weapon and an engraved box.
“We wish you the best in your retirement and thank you for your service,” Mayor John Moore said.
In other news:
- Commissioners approved an amendment to the town’s ordinance on solar collectors as accessory uses following a public hearing.
The ordinance allows for solar collectors to be roof-mounted on code-compliant structures so that panels are located on rear-facing sloped roofs. Special exceptions are permitted if approved by the Farmville Board of Adjustment.
Roof panels must be flush-mounted, meaning they should be one foot or less from the roof plane.
Solar collectors may also be ground-mounted, but must be done in an area of up to 25 percent of the footprint of the principal structure. A higher percentage could be permitted and will be decided upon by the board of adjustment. Ground-mounted collectors must nor exceed 10 feet and are required to have screening.
Before the board made its decision, Farmville resident Steven Hardy-Braz asked commissioners to reconsider the requirement that roof panels only be placed in the rear portion of the roof.
This could limit sun collection for some homes due to their locations or roof shapes, he said.
The board of adjustment can grant different requests for placements, according to director of public works Paul Ellis.
Mayor Pro-tem Bert Smith made a motion to accept the ordinance. It passed unanimously.
Commissioners approved an ordinance to temporarily close Main Street between Horne Avenue and Church Street for the Dogwood Festival. The town is still unsure if
- the Dogwood Festival will take place this year due to COVID-19, but wanted to have the necessary request in place.