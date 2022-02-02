The Farmville Public Library will participate in North Carolina Reads, the North Carolina Humanities’ statewide book club for 2022. North Carolina Reads features five titles that explore issues of racial, social and gender equality as well as the history and culture of North Carolina. All five books pose critical questions about how North Carolinians view their role in helping to form a more just and inclusive society.
North Carolina Humanities will host monthly book club events where participants will hear from guest speakers, including book authors and topic experts. The featured book for February is Soul City: Race, Equality and the Lost Dream of an American Utopia by Thomas Healy. The library will has a limited supply of copies available on a first come, first served basis.
The town of Soul City, N.C., was begun in 1969 in the heart of “Klan Country” as a community open to all, but primarily to benefit black people. Soul City was the dream of Floyd McKissick, national director of CORE. The plan initially received funding from the Nixon administration, support from Gov. James Holshouser and endorsements from General Motors, the New York Times and the Today show. All are invited to attend a virtual presentation with author Thomas Healy and Dr. Kofi Boone on Feb. 28 at 6:30 pm at the Farmville Public Library, even if you have not read the book.
The Library will offer a Homebound Delivery Program for individuals who are unable to visit the library in person. This program will be available to adults who are in assisted living centers, retirement communities and private residences that are unable to visit the library due to age, illness or physical disability. Please contact Connie Widney at 753-3355 or cwidney@farmvillenc.gov if you or someone you know are interested in this service.
Connie Widney is the Adult Services Librarian at the Farmville Public Library.