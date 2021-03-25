Residents eager to enhance their hometowns gave Snow Hill and Farmville a good spring cleaning last weekend.
Led by Project 21 and Pam Hale clean-up crews took to Snow Hill on Saturday to pick up trash and improve aesthetics.
“The main focus is coming into the town and the main streets. We want to focus on main entrances and sidewalks,” said Project 21 founder Salvador Tinoco.
Crew members worked to pick up trash along Second and Third Street and around the Greene County Courthouse.
They also worked to improve the landscaping around Snow Hill’s bridge.
Landscaping materials such as shrubbery and mulch were donated and placed by one of Snow Hill’s newest business, Superior Greens Landscaping. Superior Greens employees like Maria Garcia of Greenville assisted with clean-up measures.
“We want the town to look really nice. We want to make this place great,” said Superior Greens owner Andres Torres.
Improving Snow Hill promotes community pride, according to Tinoco, who founded Project 21 for efforts like this.
“We started because of this reason. We’ve got to bring back our town and build back our pride that we have in this community,” he said. “I think it’s important to build that back up.
“I think working together with one another is very important — finding that common-core ground so that we can work together to get things done,” Tinoco said.
Snow Hill resident Susan Keene said she was eager to begin work and thankful for the initiative taken.
“I care about our town and how it looks. When I ride by streets, it bothers me when I see the trash,” Keene said. “I’ve done (cleanups) a few times on my own but when I saw this initiative, I 100 percent wanted to get behind and support it.
“It gives us pride in our town and how it looks and that’s important,” she said. “We have a nice town here. I’d like to see it stay that way and I just care.”
Red & Blue Hair Studio co-owner Gabrila Rojos also joined the cleanup.
“I’ve worked here for close to three years. I like the people here and community,” Rojos said.
Though only 9 years old, Alyson Arredondo understood the importance of her cleanup efforts and happily assisted in trash collection.
“That way the forest don’t get messy and the water don’t get dry,” Arredondo said. “Be kind and be careful. You need to pick up trash so it won’t affect other people.”
This is the first of many enhancement projects from Project 21, according to Tinoco.
The efforts were something to be proud of, according to Greene County Commissioner Derek Burress, who also attended the event.
“It was an honor to see the community come together and partake in this event,” Burress said. “I am thankful for the businesses that donated their time and labor to the cause. We may not always agree on how things are done, but you can’t deny how much these individuals love their community.”
In Farmville, The Farmville Group worked to organize a trash cleanup day on Saturday after a successful event the previous year.
“It really made such a big impact and they got a bigger group helping out,” said Farmville Group member and Town Commissioner Jamin Dixon.
“Folks in Farmville have pride in town and the cleanliness just shows how much pride we have.”
Dixon along with his daughters, Mary Clair, 7, and Caroline, 5, operated as their own “clean team” Saturday as they collected trash along Main Street.
“I think it’s really fun picking it up. It’s just really cold out here,” Mary Clair said.
Caroline added, “One time I cleaned with the clean team and it was fun. So I just wanted to do it again.”
Residents also worked to clear trash around the Farmville Community Gardens.
“We’ve cleaned from community garden down George Street,” said Farmville Group member and Commissioner Bert Smith. “We didn’t get as much done as we wanted because there is so much trash. There is a lot of trash here. Hopefully we’ll do it again in another month and get even more.”
Tammy Mavis was joined by her husband, Mark, and said she has seen the need for trash to be collected.
“I’ve been delivering Meals on Wheels for two years,” Mavis said. “There is a real need for community awareness as far as picking up trash and limbs and just things that really need to be picked up maintained and taken care of.
“Some people aren’t able to do things like this,” she said. “I think that’s where people like this group today trying to do this today plays an important role.”
Keeping the town clean, is important and needed as more people are coming to Farmville, said resident Scott Laumann.
“I think Farmville is a wonderful place, kind of a hidden secret. More people are coming in so I feel like it’s a good idea to clean up,” Laumann said.
Woody Spencer agreed.
“It gave me something to do and it helps the community,” Spencer said. “I love Farmville and I want Farmville to look better.”
Cleanup team members hope their efforts leave a lasting impression on the community.
“It’s a need. Someone has to do it. It feels good,” said resident Harry Edwards. “You’re doing something for the community. Hopefully what we are doing will rub off on people who live in this area and make a difference.”
Mavis agreed.
“Hopefully it will inspire people who might be watching us do this to say ‘Hey what is going on? Can I be part of that?’ Maybe it will help develop a sense of pride in the community,” she said.