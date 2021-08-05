FARMVILLE — Third-grader Aidan Skinner, 9, had almost forgotten he entered the N.C. Farm to School art contest last September.
So it was something of a surprise when he learned he was among the contest’s winners.
The competition encourages public school students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade to create artwork showcasing agriculture in North Carolina.
Thirteen winners are selected from North Carolina’s 100 counties each year, with their artwork displayed on the pages of an annual calendar.
After learning about the contest from his art teacher, Skinner decided to give it a try.
“There is a 50 percent chance I will lose or a 50 percent chance I will win,” Skinner said. “It’s always like that in any contest.”
Skinner took the internet to learn more about North Carolina agriculture. Following this research, he was inspired to base his drawing on some of North Carolina’s largest agriculture assets.
Drawn in green, the letters “NC” span the page. Inside the letters are a pig, a chicken, a tobacco leaf, a sweet potato, trout, cotton and pecans.
“My favorite was the trout. I like that one the most because it has a lot of different colors in it,” Skinner said.
“The hardest was the chicken.”
After submitting his design, Skinner forget about it until May, when the winners were announced.
He joined his third-grade classmates, teachers and staff at H.B. Sugg Sam D. Bundy Elementary School for a virtual Zoom meeting as each calendar month’s winner was announced.
“They showed January to December and showed his at the very end. It was on the front. They said it pulled everything together,” said Skinner’s mom, Kelly, adding she joined in on the Zoom call.
When Skinner’s drawing was announced, his classmates, teachers and staff cheered for him. He even received a special cookie from the cafeteria staff. This added to his excitement, he said.
Calendars are being distributed throughout North Carolina Public Schools and Skinner is anxiously awaiting his calendar in the mail.
“I was excited and proud of him for trying at least,” Kelly Skinner said. “A lot of these kids nowadays don’t try. You never know if you don’t try and put effort into it.
“It’s really good for them to know even if you don’t win, it’s OK. If you do win, that’s good too. Always trying is a good thing.”