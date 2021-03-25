FARMVILLE — A Farmville committee is planning for a celebration 150 years in the making.
Members of the town’s sesquicentennial committee met Monday to discuss possible ideas to honor Farmville's long history.
The town should plan several events leading up to April 12, which is the day the town was incorporated, Farmville Mayor John Moore said.
“We got some time to plan a few things. We want to make it a series of big event leading up to that day,” Town Manager David Hodgkins said.
Woodside Antiques & Auction owner and sesquicentennial Chairman Michael Cable said, “To pull it off, you want to lead up. This needs to be a community thing. We have a nice cross reference of interested people here.”
Along with celebrating the town’s birthday, there are other important dates and anniversaries that could be incorporated into the celebration, Moore said.
These dates include the Farmville Arts Council celebrating 100 years, as well as the 50th class reunions for Farmville High School and H.B. Sugg School, both of which saw their last class graduate in 1971.
There also is the upcoming 50th class reunion for Farmville Central High School, whose first class graduated in 1972.
Moore suggested kicking off the new year with fireworks the first Friday in January.
“It will bring people to town,” Moore said.
Moore also suggesting hosting a black and white gala and said Phil Lewis has agreed to allow the town use of the newly renovated Depot Station for the event.
On April 12, the town’s birthday, Moore suggested a parade.
“The Shriners are home and the high schools have their band. It’s a great way to put folks in Farmville,” Moore said.
Moore also suggested bringing back the town’s annual auction in the fall. The auction, which was usually held around St. Patrick's Day, allows for inclusivity and draws people to Farmville, he said.
Lynda King, assistant minister of St. John Freewill Baptist Church, and Farmville Parks and Recreation Director Diane White suggesting adding elements of the sesquicentennial celebration to already planned events.
“Since it's a special year, why can’t we do Taste of Farmville and have an extra special thing because of the 150th? We talked about doing a 5K in the fall,” White said, adding other events are in the works, including National Night Out held in August and Hometown Halloween.
King hosts National Night Out each year and the event serves as a way for the community to meet and build connections with the police department, she said.
In other communities, the event also encourages neighbors to leave their porch lights on and community members to get to know one another better, Hodgkins said.
The Farmville Public Library also has some ideas in the works, Moore said, including a walking history tour of the town.
A cookbook also is being considered to serve as a lasting reminder of the town’s 150-year celebration.
Debbie Taylor offered her help with the cookbook and suggested adding a ghost walk to the list of events.
Allison Eastwood suggested the use of historic costumes.
Both of these could be featured around Halloween or done at a later time, Cable suggested.
An emphasis on history also was stressed by committee participants, who recommended transforming May Museum and Park exhibits to highlight the history of the town.
A lecture series could take place at the Farmville Public Library, Arts Council member Cheryl Patterson said.
“There is a group of folks in Farmville who would like to hear the history we have,” Patterson said, adding the town has a lot of historians who would be willing to share their knowledge.
Art would be another focus, and Eastwood suggested having an art show for all ages. Patterson suggested having a jewelry art show as well.
“The Arts Council has been considering that. That would bring artists from Pitt County and can open it up to eastern North Carolina. That brings more people to Farmville,” Patterson said.
To create more buzz, Eastwood also suggested geocaching or the creation of a scavenger hunt.
“That could be a huge draw from all over,” Eastwood said.
Cable agreed, saying this type of event has been successful in the past.
Roger Barefoot recommended recognizing the oldest families of the town whose roots reach back to Farmville’s establishment.
Creating a time capsule was also suggested.
Jeffery Fields, youth pastor of Salvation and Praise Full Gospel Church, suggested holding a day of prayer for the town. This would include an invitation for all Farmville churches to get together for the event.
The town typically has this type of event on the National Day of Prayer, which is held in March, Hodgkins said.
Funding for the sesquicentennial will come from the Farmville Chamber of Commerce, with events being paid for by fundraising efforts, Moore said. Town tac money is not being used to fund the celebration.
The town has the option of hiring a third party to manage the celebration, but Patterson said, "that's not really Farmville.
"The more people you have that buy into the experience rather than just showing up, the more we are going to pass on,” he said, and other committee members agreed.
The sesquicentennial committee will meet again on April 6 at 6:30 in the Farmville Courtroom. Anyone interested in serving on the committee or a subcommittee is welcome and encouraged to call Town Hall at 753-5116.