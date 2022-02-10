Feb. 10 Birthdays and Anniversaries Feb 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BirthdaysFeb. 10: Travis Barnes, Jerry Harris, Walter Jones, Jr., Gina Allen McCuen, Ricky Shirley, Terrell Harper, James D. WorsleyFeb. 11: Sandra Phillips, Ruth Taylor, Diane T. Warren, Thomas Hardison, Glenda G. HallFeb. 12: S.W. Sumrell, Christopher Wetherington, Timothy Dupree, Effie Moore, Keivonte Williams, Chris Shackleford, Jerry RountreeFeb. 13: B.S. Smith Jr., Leatha Tyson, Michael E. WilliamsFeb. 14: Christine Everette, Inga Flake, Janet Sutton, Deloris Fiels, Dana HarrellFeb. 15: Nancy Harris, Jessica Lanier, Nicholas Hardison, Corey McCrea, James DildyFeb. 16: Becky DeWitt, Carolyn Erwin, Joyce Dison-Jones, Dwayne May, Wayne May, Jennifer L. WilliamsAnniversariesFeb. 10: Amanda and Danny CroomFeb. 11: Elva and Vernon NicholsFeb. 14: Teresa and Tim Anderson, Michael and Katura Streeter, David and Wanda DwyerFeb. 15: Myrtle and Bobby RussellFeb. 16: Tracey and Henry SmithPlease email updates and additions to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesGreene sheriff: Man charged in separate weekend robberiesColleagues laud educator's 28-years of service at ECC: Michael Jordan of Winterville, former Pirate footballer, retired in December (copy)Greenville police sergeant obtained sleeping meds prior to fatal Ayden fire; woman indictedWeekly Tai Chi course starts Friday at the Greene County Senior CenterPitt County Schools issues statement, Q&A about challenged booksBook debate draws crowd to Pitt school board meetingGreene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith to retire; Board will name interim March 7Ayden Commissioners discuss mission vision and values at retreatHappenings: Events, activities and current eventsI have some questions for some Carolina fans... ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.