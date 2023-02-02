Feb. 2 Birthdays and Anniversaries Bobby Burns Feb 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BirthdaysFeb. 2: Brett Carraway, Ronald Carraway, Kathy Heath, Matthew Oakley, Melissa D. Peaden, Thomas Styers, Ryan Walters, Landon MoyeFeb. 3: Betsy Evans, Shaw Flake, Quentin Thigpen, Rhonda WellsFeb. 4: Parker Heath, Geraldine Moore, Terren Danielle Tugwell, Herbert Smimms, Jr., Bill Perkins, Rosalyn WilliamsFeb. 5: George Beaman, Krby R. Bell, Jane Little, Tricia Morgan, Tamara WorrellFeb. 6: Becky H. Dunn, Rose Lang Gay, Phillip Matthews, Chris Moore, Marcus MayFeb. 7: Ervin Forbes, Thedoro Jordan, Trudy Simms, Nichole Hardison, Faye Oakley BaileyFeb. 8: Ed Creech, John Matthews, Dylan Scott Moore, Todd Robinson, Marty Hobgood, Kathleen Bryant, Carl MorganAnniversariesFeb. 3: Helen and Mervis Joyner, George and Barbara CrowderFeb. 6: Mary and Alex Allen IIIFeb. 7: Harriett and David Baker, Faye and Bert Baldree, Rudell and Melvin EllisFeb. 8: Phillip and Kathy ReelPlease send news entries and updated information to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesDecember kidnapping suspect extradited to Pitt CountyGreene County officials outline goals for 2023Ayden gears up for inaugural Founder's Day celebrationClarke is NCCAT beginning teacher of the year finalistGreene deputies arrest two on fraud chargesECU Health: Five clinics, behavioral health unit are closingWinterville blessing boxes helping those in needAyden woman arrested for threat at collegeUse de-escalation to help in a crisisGrant program to improve digital equity in 29 regional counties ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.