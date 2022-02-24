Feb. 24 Birthdays and Anniversaries Feb 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BirthdaysFeb. 24: Kameron B. Dixon, Charles Eason, John Sherman, Justine Williford, Deborah JonesFeb. 25: Michael Dickens, Ann M. Parker, Kevin WadeFeb. 26: Amy Elks, Nancy Witt, Delvin K. Vine, John Arthur MooreFeb. 27: Mark West Owens IV, Charissa Lewis, Sammy Barnes, Elliott BassFeb. 28: Allison Baker Everette, Vivian B. Fields, Larry Gay, Ronald Gay, Heather N. Williams, Wanda Civils, Mandy Drake, Nicholas WilliamsFeb. 29: Jackie M. MoyeMarch 1: Sam Burumbeloe, Lauri V. Huber, Jo Ann Lang, Becky O’Neal, Jashumati D. Patel, Matthew Robinson, John Tunstall, Woody Edwards, Courtney Allen, Katherine LambertMarch 2: Nikki Bailey, Josie Baker, Genean Butts, Rufus Cochran, Mary Ann Hedgepeth, Joseph Williford, Milton Tyrone Fields, Kaitlyn PageAnniversariesFeb. 24: Hassell and Charles Eason, Lawan and Donald GayFeb. 25: Dalma and Shirley HinesFeb. 27: Tina and Howard Hunt, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph P. TaylorMarch 1: Kathi and Eric HowellPlease send changes and new entries to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesTeen starting community garden in AydenGreenville police sergeant obtained sleeping meds prior to fatal Ayden fire; woman indictedAudit raises questions about Town of Farmville's financesGreene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith to retire; Board will name interim March 7Softball program retiring No. 13 jersey in memory of Abby FosterAyden rate increase comes after multiple reductionsWiinterville welcomes Farm Bureau InsuranceWoman pleads guilty to 2019 Ayden bank robberyTom Campbell: Five takeaways from Court redistricting decisionPitt County receives grant to add sewer to Farmville industral park ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.