Feb. 25 Birthdays and Anniversaries Bobby Burns Feb 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BirthdaysFeb. 25: Michael Dickens, Ann M. Parker, Kevin WadeFeb. 26: Amy Elks, Nancy Witt, Delvin K. Vine, John Arthur MooreFeb. 27: Mark West Owens, IV, Charissa Lewis, Sammy Barnes, Elliott BassFeb. 28: Allison Baker Everette, Vivian B. Fields, Larry Gay, Ronald Gay, Heather N. Williams, Wanda Civils, Mandy Drake, Nicholas WilliamsFeb. 29: Jackie M. MoyeMarch 1: Sam Burumbeloe, Lauri V. Huber, Jo Ann Lang, Becky O’Neal, Jashumati D. Patel, Matthew Robinson, John Tunstall, Woody Edwards, Courtney Allen, Katherine LambertMarch 2: Nikki Bailey, Josie Baker, Genean Butts, Rufus Cochran, Mary Ann Hedgepeth, Joseph Williford, Milton Tyrone Fields, Kaitlyn PageMarch 3: Sidney Davis, Ben Hicks, Shelia Oakley, Lisa Tunstall, Linda Beamon, Tara Elizabeth SatterthwaiteAnniversariesFeb. 25: Dalma and Shirley HinesFeb. 27: Tina and Howard Hunt, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph P. TaylorMarch 1: Kathi and Eric HowellMarch 3: Mr. and Mrs. Keith Beaman, Gloria and Tony Cates, Shirley and Mitchell SteppePlease send new entries and updated information to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesPanel on UNC System governance hosting forum in GreenvilleNorth Carolina House sends Medicaid expansion bill to SenateNew director starts at Pitt County Cooperative ExtensionECU Health clinic closures stir more support for Medicaid expansionBus driver shortage a topic of concern, school official saysProposed books purchases draw complaints from parents, school board members sayFarmville fire chief honoredHappenings: Events, activities and community announcementsCounty to explore special tax option for Farmville fire stationMore than a teacher shortage: Officials say school administrators are in short supply ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.