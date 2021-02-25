Birthdays

Feb. 25: Michael Dickens, Ann M. Parker, Kevin Wade

Feb. 26: Amy Elks, Nancy Witt, Delvin K. Vine, John Arthur Moore

Feb. 27: Mark West Owens, IV, Charissa Lewis, Sammy Barnes, Elliott Bass

Feb. 28: Allison Baker Everette, Vivian B. Fields, Larry Gay, Ronald Gay, Heather N. Williams, Wanda Civils, Mandy Drake, Nicholas Williams

Feb. 29: Jackie M. Moye

March 1: Sam Burumbeloe, Lauri V. Huber, Jo Ann Lang, Becky O’Neal, Jashumati D. Patel, Matthew Robinson, John Tunstall, Woody Edwards, Courtney Allen, Katherine Lambert

March 2: Nikki Bailey, Josie Baker, Genean Butts, Rufus Cochran, Mary Ann Hedgepeth, Joseph Williford, Milton Tyrone Fields, Kaitlyn Page

March 3: Sidney Davis, Ben Hicks, Shelia Oakley, Lisa Tunstall, Linda Beamon, Tara Elizabeth Satterthwaite

ANNIVERSARIES

Feb. 25: Dalma and Shirley Hines

Feb. 27: Tina and Howard Hunt, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph P. Taylor

March 1: Kathi and Eric Howell

March 3: Mr. and Mrs. Keith Beaman, Gloria and Tony Cates, Shirley and Mitchell Steppe

Send updates and additions to dwilliams@ncweeklies.com.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.