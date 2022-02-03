Birthdays

Feb. 3: Betsy Evans, Shaw Flake, Quentin Thigpen, Rhonda Wells

Feb. 4: Parker Heath, Geraldine Moore, Terren Danielle Tugwell, Herbert Smimms, Jr., Bill Perkins, Rosalyn Williams

Feb. 5: George Beaman, Kirby R. Bell, Jane Little, Tricia Morgan, Tamara Worrell

Feb. 6: Becky H. Dunn, Rose Lang Gay, Phillip Matthews, Chris Moore, Marcus May

Feb. 7: Ervin Forbes, Thedoro Jordan, Trudy Simms, Nichole Hardison, Faye Oakley Bailey

Feb. 8: Ed Creech, John Matthews, Dylan Scott Moore, Todd Robinson, Marty Hobgood, Kathleen Bryant, Carl Morgan

Feb. 9: George Groerer, Milton Reel, Darlene Roebuck, Joey Santopolo, Joyce Pappin

Anniversaries

Feb. 3: Helen and Mervis Joyner, George and Barbara Crowder

Feb. 6: Mary and Alex Allen III

Feb. 7: Harriett and David Baker, Faye and Bert Baldree, Rudell and Melvin Ellis

Feb. 8: Phillip and Kathy Reel

Please send updates and additions to standardnews@ncweeklies.com.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.