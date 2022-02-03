Feb. 3 Birthdays and Anniversaries Feb 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BirthdaysFeb. 3: Betsy Evans, Shaw Flake, Quentin Thigpen, Rhonda WellsFeb. 4: Parker Heath, Geraldine Moore, Terren Danielle Tugwell, Herbert Smimms, Jr., Bill Perkins, Rosalyn WilliamsFeb. 5: George Beaman, Kirby R. Bell, Jane Little, Tricia Morgan, Tamara WorrellFeb. 6: Becky H. Dunn, Rose Lang Gay, Phillip Matthews, Chris Moore, Marcus MayFeb. 7: Ervin Forbes, Thedoro Jordan, Trudy Simms, Nichole Hardison, Faye Oakley BaileyFeb. 8: Ed Creech, John Matthews, Dylan Scott Moore, Todd Robinson, Marty Hobgood, Kathleen Bryant, Carl MorganFeb. 9: George Groerer, Milton Reel, Darlene Roebuck, Joey Santopolo, Joyce PappinAnniversariesFeb. 3: Helen and Mervis Joyner, George and Barbara CrowderFeb. 6: Mary and Alex Allen IIIFeb. 7: Harriett and David Baker, Faye and Bert Baldree, Rudell and Melvin EllisFeb. 8: Phillip and Kathy ReelPlease send updates and additions to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesHappenings: Events, activities and current eventsPitt school employees to receive nearly $7 million in bonus pay this monthLooking Back ... The Last 100 YearsGreene County upgrades to paramedic level emergency servicesExpert panel discusses how to stop human trafficking in NCPitt school board responds to books challenge with parental notification policySnow Hill Primary recognizes Terrific KidsDENSO to shut down next January, layoffs expected in July-AugustPCC to resume truck driver training this monthJesus is coming soon ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.