FARMVILLE — Long used to feeding people's spiritual needs, First Christian Church of Farmville has begun operating as a food distribution center to feed their physical needs as well.
Working with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, First Christian distributed approximately 110 boxes of food to those in need on March 24.
The congregation decided to take action after learning another Farmville church was unable to continue operating as the food bank's distribution center.
“It was a little bit accidental we found out about it. Once we did, it just seemed like something we should do,” said First Christian senior minister Morgan Daughety.
“We had a quick powwow and decided we should offer our church as a distribution site.”
Since November, First Christian has distributed more than 500 boxes of food to those in need.
“It has worked out wonderful so far,” Daughety said, adding March 24 was the first time the church operated without the help of members from the food bank.
“We are thrilled to be in partnership with the Food Bank and be part of that," Daughety said.
As partners, the Food Bank supplies the church with the food items. Volunteers in the Farmville community and members of the congregation work to hand out the boxes.
At this month's distribution, food items included boxes of cereal donated by H.B. Sugg and Sam D. Bundy Elementary school. Children and school staff members worked to collect more than 700 boxes of cereal.
Boxes can only be given to those on a pre-approved list with eligibility criteria stemming from the Food Bank.
“You have to be 60 or older and have income threshold of 130 percent of the poverty level or lower to be approved,” Daughety said.
Food is distributed on the fourth Wednesday of each month and given in a contactless manner, with cars approaching from Church Street. Food is loaded by volunteers while participants remain in their vehicles.
Those on the pre-approved list are contacted through a phone system about distribution times, Daughety said.
Serving as a distribution center is part of the church's bigger mission. Members are working with Jailene Leon, a social worker intern from East Carolina University, to address food insecurity in Farmville.
“She’s helping us try and collect information on the depth and breath of food insecurity in this general area," Daughety said. "There is a big question mark there. How much food insecurity is there? How broad and deep is it? Are our efforts matching the need?
“That’s what our purpose is right now. To give food to some people who need it and find out what the real need is and make sure we're doing enough.”
Since working with First Christian, Leon has discovered that Farmville does not lack food resources so much as it lacks a delivery system.
“We concluded there are plenty of available resources. The problem is transportation," Leon said. "We need to figure out a system that can deliver and get resources and information out. I don’t think a lot of people know about these resources."
First Christian is a member of the Farmville Benevolent Ministries, which operates in the former H.B. Sugg School building.
The Benevolent Ministries is served by several churches and serves as both a food bank and a place for people to receive emergency assistance.
“It’s important because what we have stumbled on, at First Christian, is the presence of food insecurity in this area,” Daughety said.
“If you pay attention to the papers and the news, there are a lot of churches in this area giving away food.”
First Christian is always looking for more volunteers who are willing to help serve the community. They do not have to be members of the church’s congregation, Daughety said.
“We especially need folks with strong backs. Boxes weigh 15 to 20 pounds,” Daughety said, adding work can be found for anyone willing to help.
“Thanks to all the members and non-members that are helping us with this. It’s been a joint effort.”
For information on how to volunteer contact First Christian Church at 753-3179. For more information or to register for boxes, contact the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at 919-875-0707.