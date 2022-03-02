GRIFTON — If a fish stew fundraiser is going to be successful anywhere, it’s going to be a hit in heart of Shad Festival country — and the cookoff held Feb. 19 was a big hit.
Fifteen contestants each put together eight quarts of stew, each with six pounds of striped bass, to be served up starting at 11:30 a.m. By 12:30, the stew was devoured by a crowd of hungry judges.
“It was a bigger turnout than the chili cook-off,” said Jean Sugg, one of the event’s organizers. “It was huge, and I was surprised because not everybody likes fish stew.”
Contestants had the opportunity to come out to Grifton Train Depot as early as 7:30 a.m. to start stewing. Guests paid $10 to sample the stews. Just like the chili cook-off fundraiser back in October, they voted for their favorite and took home a pint of one they liked.
In all, about 190 people came out to try the stew, raising about $1,900 to help pull off the 50th Anniversary Shad Festival set for April 27. Grifton native Ricky Barrow of Ayden won the cookoff by more than 25 percent of the vote.
Sugg said that this upcoming Shad Festival will be observed as the 50th because COVID canceled the last two. This milestone alone will draw participants back to the festival, she said. “This is our 50th, and we’ve never had fireworks, and we are on schedule to have them and a lot of people are coming back just because it is the 50th,” she said.
“This is our last fundraiser before the festival and we are working on coordinating all the events,” said Sugg. “On our website, on the bottom of the opening page, there is a schedule of events and if you click on it, what we have so far is there.
On Feb. 19 everyone enjoyed themselves and ate stew like it was going out of style.
There were several vintage cars parked alongside the building for the mini car show, and folks were able to walk up and get a close look at the vehicles, peek at some of the engines, and sit down in a few.
At noon musical performances began with Morgan Hudson Vickers singing with acoustic guitar, followed by Tyra Sparrow and Mason Head, who sang and played guitar also.
“We are all three Grifton natives,” said Sparrow. “We grew up in the town supporting it and singing and I’ve done it since I was knee-high to nothing.”
Not only did Tyra Sparrow perform at the fundraiser, she was also one of the volunteers that participated in coordinating the event.
She said that people were ready to come out and are even more excited for the upcoming festival.
“People over the past three years have slowed down and really found out what matters,” said Sparrow. “The Shad Festival was kind of dying off due to lack of engagement, now people see that it was such an essential thing and a part of our community.”
Sparrow said everybody is excited to be able to be a part of it and it’s a time where people are finally going see what matters, and they are ready for it.
Sparrow said that the cook-off also made over $800 on a 50/50 raffle. Sales for a prize raffle to be drawn the weekend of the festival are ongoing. More information is available at griftonshadfestival.com.