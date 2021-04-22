FOUNTAIN — The Fountain Public Library has been closed since last year due to mold and structural problems. But approval of new installation in town is offering avid readers a little hope.
The Fountain Board of Commissioners approved the installation of a Free Little Library during its April 13 meeting.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that promotes neighborhood book exchanges, usually in the form of a public bookcase. More than 90,000 public book exchanges are registered with the organization and branded as Little Free Libraries.
Through Little Free Libraries, present in 91 countries, millions of books are exchanged each year, with the aim of increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.
The Fountain library will be stocked by the READ ENC Community Literacy Coalition. Representatives reached out to the town to gauge interest in the installation.
The library will consist of a 16-inch wide by 21-inch tall and 14-inch deep all-weather box. It will have two shelves to accommodate both pictures books and smaller volumes.
Contents of the library are free, and residents will be encouraged to take and leave books at their convenience.
The commissioners were unsure if the town would pay for the box or if READ ENC would provide it. But since the box only costs $349, commissioners decided to proceed with the project regardless of who paid for it.
Commissioners discussed the location of the box, noting they wanted it to be someplace accessible but not in a spot where it might be vandalized. They decided to place it at Fountain Town Hall.
It will take approximately three weeks before the box is available for use. The public is welcome and encouraged to come and check out the library’s selection, commissioners said.