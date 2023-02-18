FARMVILLE — Freeman Vines’ Hanging Tree Guitars exhibit is now on display at The Farmville Public Library.
This is the first time the library has hosted this exhibit, which features the life and musical journey of Fountain native Freeman Vines.
Vines is a talented musician, artist and one-time blues musician who spent decades making guitars in his shop using found objects including wood from a tree where it’s believed a man was once lynched.
“Freeman Vines played the blues, and he made his first guitars because he was searching for a sound he heard once and then never heard again. Assembly-line Fenders and Gibsons were too conventional to give voice to the music he imagined. Over the course of his life, he had worked with all kinds of materials in search of that sound — the steps of an old tobacco barn, the soundboard of a disassembled Steinway piano, and most famously, wood from a hanging tree,” according to Music Makers Relief Foundations, the organizers of the exhibit.
The exhibit consists of 12 panels that tell the story of Vines and his book “Hanging Tree Guitars,” which was NPR’s Best Book of 2020. The exhibit went on display on the second floor of the library beginning Feb. 15.
On Feb. 20, the library will host Timothy Duffy, the photographer for Hanging Tree Guitars and founder of the Music Maker Relief Foundation. Duffy will speak about Vines, the book and will be available for questions.
A video of Vines discussing his craft will also be shown during this presentation. Duffy will begin his talk at 6:30 p.m. in the Library’s auditorium. This event is free and open to the public.
In addition to the exhibit, the library will have 20 copies of the book Hanging Tree Guitars available for checkout on the second floor of the library. A book discussion also will be held March 20 at 6:30 p.m. for all who would like to come.
The last day to view the exhibit will be March 31.
The exhibit will be on display as part of the library’s celebration of Black History Month and is just one of the many programs the library has planned to celebrate African American culture.
“His hanging tree guitars take wood that embodies both the eastern North Carolina land and the traumatic history of the black people who inhabited this land and shape into something that speaks out defiantly against this legacy of trauma,” according to Music Makers Foundation.
The Farmville Public Library is located at 4276 W. Church St., Farmville. Visit farmvillelibrary.org or call 753-3355.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.
