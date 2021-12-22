The Farmville Home and Lawn Garden Club announced that it has given its Yard of the Season Award to the Church Street home of Susan and Tony Morrissey.
A myriad of cars slow to a rolling stop to take in the creativity and undeniable genius of these two homeowners at 4430 W. Church St. and celebrate the magic of the season.
Tony hand-made big, multicolored lighted balls to grace the leafless branches of majestic tulip magnolias and a crepe myrtle, and green and yellow lights adorn another Tony-made tall metal lighted tree that replaced a dead Bradford pear.
A patriotic colored theme is sprinkled all over the property, and the iconic leg lamp in a second story window brings an instant grin to the faces of happy travelers reminding them of the classic movie, “A Christmas Story,” that can be seen on TV for 24 hours starting Christmas eve.
Susan and Tony moved to Farmville in 2002 and like all transplanted people cry from on high that moving to town was the best move ever made, the said.
“What a blessing this family along with their chief decorator, their son Michael, have been for heaven on Earth, Farmville, and for hundreds of excited Christmas drivers from here and beyond who ride by creating a lifetime of their own Christmas memories,” the garden club’s announcement said.