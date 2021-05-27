SNOW HILL — Greene Central High School spotlighted its graduating class on May 21 during Senior Fun Day.
Events included lunch from Chick-Fil-A, games and a raffle for students, all made possible by donations from the Greene County community.
Donations were made by the Greene County chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the nonprofit All About Purpose Inc. and by Ram parents.
“All this is possible because of the community,” said Principal Patrick Greene. “We celebrate our seniors every year, but this year it gets to be bigger and more special because of the very generous donations from people in our community who helped make this happen.
“I think they recognized the struggle these students have been through this year,” he said. “To see this group of students be successful on top of that means a lot to anybody who has walked the same halls and had the same classrooms.”
Friday’s event was the first large-scale activity the seniors were able to participate in. Having the event was a blessing, according to Naomi Dennie.
“When COVID stated I thought my senior year was gone,” Dennie said. “I thought everything was gone. I think we’re blessed to have something like this. I’m very grateful.”
Senior Freddy Valle added, “It’s exciting. Because of COVID, we didn’t get to do a lot of things like were were supposed to. We were supposed to go on a senior field trip like the seniors before us. This is nice because they put thought into something we would do.”
The day also served as way for Ram seniors to reconnect with others.
“You get to see all your classmates together,” said senior Jazmine Edwards. “We haven’t been together for a while because most of us are either taking college courses or we don’t come to the school because were virtual. Today is going to be a great experience and a fun day. We’re very grateful.”
Seniors Logan Parks and Kaniya Blay took the opportunity for some fun and relaxation.
“We started freshman year working as hard as we can to get to where we are today,” Parks said. “It feels good to have a day off. I’m glad it happened. It gives us time to get out of class and relax.”
The event was a way to distract senior Kaniya Blay from pending graduation.
“I’m a little nervous about the real word now,” Blay said. “I’m excited to see my friends today. I haven’t seen a lot of people in a long time because I do virtual.”