GEC Beta Club members who attended the N.C. Senior Convention are, from left, Bowen Zheng, Tyler Crawford, Piper Mattingly, McKenzie Wilson, J’nyah Corbett, Kayla Guzman, Jeidy Tevelan and Nidia Acevedo, with Wyatt Grantham below. Corbett and Crawford both earned second-place awards during the event.
Nine members of the Greene Early College High School Beta Club attended the North Carolina Senior Beta State Convention in Greensboro, Jan. 27-28.
Beta is an educational youth organization in America to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. At Greene Early College, Beta members are required to maintain a 3.5 unweighted college and high school GPA.
Eighteen states across the nation host state conventions for the junior and senior divisions. Attendees of the convention may compete in academic contests to quiz bowls to talent competition.
Winners of these events have an opportunity to compete on the national level. The conventions offer an exciting opportunity for members to interact with other students from across the state as well showcase their academic and leadership skills.
GEC had two students who placed in the state competition: J’nyah Corbett, received second place in Performing Arts Senior solo vocalist, and Tyler Crawford received second place in 12th grade science.
GEC faculty sponsors/advisers for GEC Beta Club are math teachers Heather Davis and Maggie Kerner and history/economics/civics teacher Brittany Hood.