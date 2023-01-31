gec beta

GEC Beta Club members who attended the N.C. Senior Convention are, from left, Bowen Zheng, Tyler Crawford, Piper Mattingly, McKenzie Wilson, J’nyah Corbett, Kayla Guzman, Jeidy Tevelan and Nidia Acevedo, with Wyatt Grantham below. Corbett and Crawford both earned second-place awards during the event.

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Nine members of the Greene Early College High School Beta Club attended the North Carolina Senior Beta State Convention in Greensboro, Jan. 27-28.

Beta is an educational youth organization in America to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. At Greene Early College, Beta members are required to maintain a 3.5 unweighted college and high school GPA.

