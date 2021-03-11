GEC Cougar Club strives for service, raising donations for Greenedale

SNOW HILL — The Greene Early College Cougar Care Club is working to improve Greene County communities and seeking donations for Easter care baskets for residents of Greenedale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The club was established by juniors Madia Harris and Lorian Stocks, who wanted to help students meet the school’s graduation requirement of 100 hours of community service.
“We thought what could we do to help better our school and surrounding communities,” Harris said. “We thought a community service-based club would be the best way to do that.
“I feel our group is full of dedicated members that want to do stuff like this anyway. So we go ahead and know who we should incorporate into this and get them together and do it anyway.”
The club also serves as a way to provide peer mentorship and development between upper and lower classmen, Stocks said.
“The freshman and sophomores really didn’t get the GEC experience,” Stocks said. “The teachers were saying they are not really incorporated into activities, but obviously they can’t because of COVID. That’s the reason we made the club for freshman and sophomores and underclassman.”
Harris added, “This is their first year in high school. They got out of middle school during the middle of the pandemic. The sophomores have not had much experience in going here. This is a good way for them to get to know upper classmen and how we do things at GEC.”
This connection between peers comes at a much-needed time since the COVID-19 pandemic has divided the classes, with freshman and sophomores attending on track-one week and juniors and seniors attending the second track week.
“Traditionally there are a lot of clubs here and they participate in them. That is a big thing with students being able to find common interests and participate. This year its been a lot different as you can imagine,” said GEC college liaison Sharon King, adding some clubs have been limited due to COVID.
“It’s a great idea. It brings the kids in and gets them excited about something,” King said. “During this time, school is not normal. It gives them a chance to have somewhat of a normal high school experience and gives them a chance to get their service hours and meet and talk about new ideas.”
The club’s mission of service and assistance with accumulating community service hours will help students who have been limited with service opportunities due to COVID, she said.
“Getting community service hours is normally not a problem. This year it has been a problem because we have not been able to send them anywhere,” King said.
Since forming in February, the club gained 35 members and organized three events.
One event the club organized was an Ice Bucket Challenge.
“Each staff member is paired with a student. The staff member that earns the least and most amount of money gets an ice bucket dumped on their head. It’s raising money and trying to do something fun to bring the school together,” Harris said.
Money raised from the Ice Bucket Challenge will benefit the club’s second ongoing project — Easter care baskets for Greenedale’s 85 residents.
Baskets will be full of personal care items such as lotion and grip socks.
To help make this project a reality, the club is seeking monetary donations from the community. Donations can be collected at Greene Early College. The club also wants to place a donation box somewhere in the community, Harris said.
The club hopes to have all donations received by March 30.
Last week, 18 club members used their lunch breaks to clean the roads around Greene Middle School.
“We used to have a cleanup all the time as a school. We haven’t done it in a year. Greene county is pretty trashy right now,” Stocks said.
Junior Angel Soria is one of the 35 club members who participated in the cleanup on Friday. He is thankful for the club’s opportunities.
“It seems like a very good experience and looks good on a resume,” Soria said. “I also have not been encouraged to do community service hours and I have less than 10. Graduation is coming pretty soon. It’s a very good way to community service.”
Harris and Stocks are hopeful the Cougar Club will have a lasting impact on GEC and Greene County.
“This is something we wanted to do to help out our school, but we hope this will continue past when we are here,” Harris said. “This is helping the students, helping the community and bringing different students together especially due to our circumstances.”
King is sure the members’ commitment to community service will continue on after they leave GEC.
“I’m excited they are getting the opportunity to develop leadership roles and I am excited they are wanting to do this. They want to do exciting things for the community,” King said, adding each week the club presents new ideas for service.
“I feel like this community service is going to last beyond Greene Early College. They are setting a precedent. They are going to leave here being community-service driven.”