Four Greene Early College students have been inducted into the Lenoir Community College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa for the fall semester: Anamari Zuniga, Jeidy Tevalan-Lezama, J’Nyah Corbett and Tiffany Lin.
Established in 1918 by two-year college presidents and recognized in 1929 by the American Association of Community Colleges, Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society is the official honor society for two-year colleges.
Students who join must be invited into the organization, completed 12 hours of college coursework toward an associate degree, and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.