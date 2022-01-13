GEC inductees

Greene Early College Phi Theta Kappa fall inductees are Anamari Zuniga, Jeidy Tevalan-Lezama, J’Nyah Corbett and Tiffany Lin, from left.

 Contributed photo

Four Greene Early College students have been inducted into the Lenoir Community College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa for the fall semester: Anamari Zuniga, Jeidy Tevalan-Lezama, J’Nyah Corbett and Tiffany Lin.

Established in 1918 by two-year college presidents and recognized in 1929 by the American Association of Community Colleges, Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society is the official honor society for two-year colleges.

Students who join must be invited into the organization, completed 12 hours of college coursework toward an associate degree, and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

