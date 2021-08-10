Sesquicentennial! It’s a 16-letter word that isn’t bandied about on an everyday basis. It means “of or relating to a period of 150 years,” or “a commemoration of 150 years.”
Farmville has been around for a period of 150 years, actually more than that if you count when it was New Town and unincorporated. But it officially began in 1872 when it was incorporated. And in 2022, Farmville plans to celebrate the 150th anniversary of this amazing town with events like an auction, historical ghost walks during Hometown Halloween, a black-tie gala, a parade, and fireworks.
We hope everyone will join the celebration, which will run from Oct. 9 through Feb. 12.
Why did we choose that ending date? Because Farmville was incorporated on Feb. 12, 1872. The weekend-long schedule of activities in February will feature a parade, a “Pray for Farmville,” event sponsored by local pastors and churches and recognition of the town’s oldest remaining families, among other festivities.
The 150th anniversary celebration kicks off on Oct. 9 with a fundraising auction to help cover the cost of all the events that will take place during the sesquicentennial. During the early 2000s, Farmville used to host a St. Patrick’s Day auction. People loved the event and so the 150th Anniversary Committee is bringing it back and looking forward to having people bid on a wide variety of items.
Donations for auction items are currently being accepted and can include fine jewelry, furniture, gift certificates, gift baskets and experiences, such as tickets for a concert or stage show, free passes to games or local and regional sites, Air B&B or resort stays, dinner for 8-10 people, a pig-picking, a sailing excursion or a beach trip. Use your imagination, donate an item and join the fun.
The committee also is encouraging the donation of silver dollars. As Michael Cable, owner of Woodside Antiques and the chairman of the Sesquicentennial Committee points out, “In 1872, the year that Farmville was incorporated, gold and silver were the coinage in the U.S. It would be nice if we could come up with 150 U.S. silver dollars to commemorate this event.”
In addition to the auction, there are two other fundraising events. A cookbook containing recipes from Farmville residents through the years will be put together, professionally printed and sold. The committee hopes to have it available at the auction. It will not only be a great cookbook but also a souvenir of the 150th anniversary celebration.
The other money-making event is the plaque fundraiser. Just Write Laser Engraving will create a plaque that will be a 44-inch-long map of the state of North Carolina with Farmville clearly marked on it. There is room on the plaque for 150 names and a donation of $150 gets your name, or your family’s name, or your business name on the plaque. The beautiful plaque will serve as a symbol of Farmville’s 150th anniversary celebration, and it will become part of Farmville’s history and will be permanently displayed at the new Farmville Public Library.
More information will be coming soon regarding the time and location of the fundraising auction. If you have an item to donate, please call and make arrangements to drop it off with Michael Cable at Woodside Antiques at 753-9929.
We hope that many people will support one or more of these fundraising projects. All the money raised from these three fundraisers will go to cover the costs of the 150th anniversary celebratory events. If you need more information about the plaque, please email the chamber at info@farmvillencchamber.org or call 753-4671. Also, more information will be coming soon regarding all the events during Farmville’s sesquicentennial celebration. Watch this space!
The 16-letter word “sesquicentennial” is sure to be bandied around a lot in the next few months as we celebrate 150 years of Farmville’s rich heritage and its fantastic future.