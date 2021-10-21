The phrase, “Only good things happen in Farmville!” has long been a motto of the town but it certainly is true regarding recent events and upcoming celebrations.
On Oct. 11, Good Morning America correspondent Kaylee Hartung and her crew came to Farmville to film a segment on the North Carolina Furniture School on Wilson Street. The segment aired Oct. 13 as part of GMA’s “Rise and Shine” series on small businesses around the country and the challenges they face during the pandemic.
The award-winning morning TV show highlighted several small businesses in North Carolina, including the Furniture School and Stuart Kent. Since woodworking classes could not be taught virtually, the unique school had to pivot and become a custom woodworking shop. Kent credits Farmville with helping him keep the shop open.
Community members and an area developer brought meaningful work to the school-turned-custom woodworking shop: Greg Cannon and the Hardware Store located across the street from the school provided assistance; volunteers helped in the workshop; and the chamber promoted the Furniture School and several other businesses through group advertising opportunities.
In the “Rise and Shine” segment, Stuart Kent taught correspondent Kaylee Hartung how to make a wooden bowl. With her name and the date inscribed on the bottom, Hartung got to keep the bowl as a memento of her visit to Farmville.
Bringing many visitors to Farmville is the goal of the recent group advertising project organized by the chamber. Thirty businesses participated making it possible for the chamber and the town to run a full-page ad in the December 2021 issue of “Our State” magazine. The ad lists the businesses and features a stunning picture of Farmville’s Main Street at Christmas time.
It depicts Farmville as a wonderful destination that boasts great shops and antique stores, excellent restaurants, and artistic pursuits. Many thanks to Woody Spencer for sharing his phenomenal pictures in the ad and showing Farmville in such a great light. Plans are underway to advertise in 2022 but during a spring month and emphasize even more that Farmville is a delightful destination to visit.
The much anticipated “Ghost Walks” start tonight and will also take place on Friday and Saturday then again Oct. 28-30. The walks run from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 a piece and can be purchased at the Farmville Public Library. Participants in the Ghost Walk will meet at the Town Common and will be guided on a tour of the downtown area and portions of West Church Street to meet “spirits” who will share their stories. They will hear from “Miss Tabitha” at the May Museum, a “Serial Killer,” and other friendly ghosts as well as learn a little bit about the history of Farmville.
Mark your calendars! There are more events coming up. A ribbon cutting celebration will be held at the Corner Spa on Main Street at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Another ribbon cutting will be at the Rising Stars of Farmville childcare on Bynum Drive 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Plans are underway for “A Taste of Farmville,” which will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. If you are a business and want to participate, please let the chamber know. Email info@farmvillencchamber.org or call 252-753-4671.
With all these wonderful events coming up and a recent visit from Good Morning America, it is easy to see why we can smile and say, “Only good things happen in Farmville!”