Decades in the making, a new scholarship has been endowed through the Lenoir Community College Foundation to help students in the graphics program design a successful future.
Dwight Downie, graphics program chairman and instructor, and former graphics instructor Kelly Statum, who retired in 2018, were the primary contributors to the scholarship. The two made contributions over the past 30 years to establish the D. Downie and K. Statum Graphics Faculty Scholarship.
The graphics program offers two associate in applied science degree pathways: advertising and graphic design (AGD) and graphic arts and imaging technology (GAIT). Both programs prepare students to enter graphic design, printing, publishing, packaging and related industries.
Students in both programs receive hands-on training in graphic design, computer graphics, user-interface design, web design, photography and printing technologies.
The AGD program provides more emphasis on design and the creative aspects while the GAIT program provides more emphasis on printing and packaging. With both programs being similar, many students opt for a double major and earn both degrees at the same time.
The scholarship requires the student to major in one or both of the programs with at least 15 credit hours completed toward their associate of applied science degree and at least a 3.0 grade point average.
The recipient does not have to demonstrate financial need but must demonstrate commitment to the program through related extracurricular activities.
Students interested in applying for the scholarship should complete a scholarship application online by visiting lenoircc.edu/foundation.
For more information about the graphics program or the scholarship, contact Downie at 527-6223, Ext. 604 or email ddownie@lenoircc.edu . For more information about establishing a scholarship, contact LCC Foundation Executive Director Jeanne Kennedy at 233-6812 or email jmkennedy48@lenoircc.edu.