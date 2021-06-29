SNOW HILL — Funds for EMS services have been returned to Greene County’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget following an unanimous decision by the Greene County Board of Commissioners on June 21.
Commissioners approved their 2021-22 fiscal year budget on June 7. At that time, it did not include a $7,5000 appropriation for the county’s volunteer EMS department in Fort Run, Hookerton and Maury.
The funds were removed due to volunteers responding to fewer than 10 percent of the county's calls.
Commissioner Susan Blizzard requested the funds be added back to budget, as they represented a contractual obligation ensured the department's success.
“If any of us or our family members were fortunate enough to be in that 10 percent response call, that $7,500 is well spent,” Blizzard said.
Blizzard requested copies of the county’s contracts and noted that the funding for the department was defined in the EMS contract. It also stated that changes to the contract must be provided in writing 30 days prior to being made.
In May, the departments turned in their budgets for the upcoming fiscal year to the county with all budgets including the $7,500 appropriation. They were not told of any changes to their appropriations.
Blizzard noted outside factors such as low volunteer rates and volunteers' work schedules contribute to the low response rate.
She requested quarterly meetings be established with the volunteer EMS and fire services, Emergency Management Services and the new medical director to help improve service in the county.
Commissioner Derek Burress seconded Blizzard's motion.
“The volunteer squads we have, we are going to need them," said Commissioner Jerry Jones. "They do provide a service, They are there and we need to try and maintain them for them to survive as financially as we can.”
Board members also discussed the county’s hazard mitigation grant. N.C. Department of Emergency Management Steve McGugan provided an update.
The grant covers seven acquisitions, three elevation projects and the purchase of two generators. The county received the money after Hurricane Matthew.
Of the county’s seven acquisition projects, four are complete with three in progress. The county’s purchase of two generators for $155,000 also is underway.
The county’s three elevation projects have been stalled due to the need for more funding from FEMA. Since initially bid, the projects have risen in cost.
Commissioners shared their concern over the slow process of the projects.
To speed up the process for reimbursement, it is important for the county to respond to the Department of Emergency Services request for documentation, McGugan said, adding his office can typically offer a reimbursement five days after all proper documentation has been received.
McGugan is working with the county’s contractor, McDavid Associates, to complete the needed documentation for projects, including a reimbursement request from 2019-20.
The approximate $500,000 reimbursement was submitted and sent back to the county needing additional documentation.
“It sat almost 500 days without being submitted. They have had more action here as of late, trying to get documentation complete,” McGugan said.
The process of reimbursements will be changed soon, pending legislation, McGugan said.
Currently, the Department of Emergency Management awards the grant to a county or municipality. The county or municipality then hires a contractor and starts the construction process. They then file a reimbursement claim with the Department of Emergency Management, which reviews the request.
If the request is valid with all documentation, it is sent to FEMA. If not, the request is returned to the county or municipality for more information. Officials work with the contractor to receive the needed documents for re-submittal.
To streamline the process, legislation is in the works to remove the county and municipality from the process. The Department of Emergency Management would hire the contractor and pay for services directly, McGugan said.