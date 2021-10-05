The Greene County Board of Commissioners approved an amendment to the capital armory budget during its Monday meeting.
The amendment designates funds for three new public safety answering point consoles.
The consoles are used in 24/7 call centers responsible for answering 9-1-1 emergency calls, dispatching the appropriate emergency services and transferring calls to other specialized agencies.
The county currently has two consoles, whose technical support is set to expire at the end of the year. At that point, they will become difficult to repair and continue using, according to the county manager.
“If something breaks, if a feature is not working, it can’t be fixed or it’ll be very expensive to get fixed,” Manager Kyle DeHaven said. “We have an opportunity, while we have our experts at the armory, to purchase three new (consoles) that are supported and will better meet the needs of our dispatchers.”
The new consoles will cost $379,000, but DeHaven said they qualify for partial use of 911 funds, which support public safety answering points in North Carolina.
He also asked the board to fund some additional features which were not in the original budget but are now deemed necessary.
The budget update was unanimously approved by the board.
Transportation plan
The board also revisited the 2023 Community Transportation Plan, which presented by Greene County Transportation Department Director Misty Chase at the Sept. 20 meeting.
Chase applied for funds to replace a county van, among other items.
Chase’s application was unanimously approved by the board following its review.
Grant application
Mike Barnette, grant program manager at McDavid Associates Inc., made a presentation to the board on an application for a community development block grant. A public hearing on the topic took place on Sept. 7.
“We’re recommending the county apply for $750,000 to assist low- to moderate-income homeowners,” Barnette said. “These funds will be used to replace two dilapidated houses, and to rehabilitate five deteriorated houses at various sites throughout the county.”
The board approved a motion to provide $8,000 to bolster the county’s application.
Sportsman’s GiveawayThe seventh annual Sportsman’s Giveaway will take place on Saturday to benefit the Snow Hill and Shine volunteer fire departments. Tickets for the fundraiser are $20.
“It’s a very large event for Greene County and it does bring in good revenue for both Shine and Snow Hill fire departments,” board chairman Bennie Heath said. “I would encourage participation to support them.”