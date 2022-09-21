North Carolina 4-H held its annual regional shooting sports tournament on Aug. 27 at the Eastern 4-H Center in Columbia.
Twenty youth, ages 8-18, represented Greene County 4-H Shooting Sports team in the qualifying tournament in the disciplines of archery, shotgun, rifle, air pistol and air rifle.
Participants from Greene County were Addison Beaman, Blair Criswell, Broughton Beaman, Canaan Crowder, Coy Beddard, Harrison Smith, Hayden Perry, James Creech, Lane Jernigan, Logan Cobb, Nicholas Wade, Olivia Porter, Quincy Honeycutt, Sawyer Edwards, Walker Wade, Aubrey Beddard, Cooper Tilghman, Haywood Porter, Parker Johnson and Wriston Honeycutt.
The following participants placed in the top five in their respective disciplines:
Addison Beaman: second in Air Pistol
Aubrey Beddard: fourth in Shotgun
Coy Beddard: third in Air Pistol
Cooper Tilghman: first in Archery-Compound Hunter/Sporter, second in shotgun, fourth in Archery-Compound Match
Nicholas Wade: third in Air Rifle, fourth in Air Pistol
A full list of those from Greene County advancing to the State 4-H Shooting Sports Competition, to be held Oct. 1 at the Millstone 4-H Camp in Ellerbe includes:
Juniors (Age 8-13)
Canaan Crowder, Shotgun; Lane Jernigan, Shotgun & Archery-Compound; Logan Cobb, Rifle-Telescopic; Olivia Porter, Rifle-Telescopic; Harrison Smith, Archery-Compound; Nicholas Wade, Air Rifle and Air Pistol; Addison Beaman, Air Pistol; Broughton Beaman, Air Pistol; Coy Beddard, Air Pistol; Quincy Honeycutt, Air Pistol; Walker Wade, Air Pistol.