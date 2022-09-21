Greene shooting team

Members of the Greene County 4-H Shooting Sports team take aim and fire during the regional shooting sports tournament on Aug. 27 at the Eastern 4-H Center in Columbia.

 Contributed photo

North Carolina 4-H held its annual regional shooting sports tournament on Aug. 27 at the Eastern 4-H Center in Columbia.

Twenty youth, ages 8-18, represented Greene County 4-H Shooting Sports team in the qualifying tournament in the disciplines of archery, shotgun, rifle, air pistol and air rifle.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.