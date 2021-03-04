SNOW HILL — Problems with the county’s water meter infrastructure were discussed during Monday’s Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Since being installed in 2014, Greene County’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure, or AMI, is still not performing to promised efficiency standards. according to David Jones, public works director.
The AMI software was purchased from Mueller Systems for $1.2 million and uses a radio frequency to take readings from water meters without county staff having to leave their office.
The system also allows staff to run critical consumption lists. These lists allow them to view customers whose water bills may be higher due to a leak.
Staff can then contact customers to inform them of a higher water consumption and possible leaks, Jones said.
“The information it gives us is invaluable. It’s invaluable to us and the customer. It helps us head off a lot of large bills,” Jones said.
“Complaints are down because we have proof now,” he said. “If someone had an issue before we had to go on what the customers said.”
Jones said that although the system has been good overall, the county has had problems with radios failing.
The biggest issue now is replacing broken or malfunctioning radios, which can take up to eight weeks, he said. Delays have gotten worse due to COVID-19 and Mueller’s delay in receiving replacement parts from Israel.
Jones told the commissioners that the county is withholding $50,000 owed to Mueller until problems with the radios can be corrected. Jones also spoke with Mueller representatives last week.
“They have committed to doing another propagation study, which has to do with radio signals and towers we have. When we started out we had four towers now we have 10,” Jones said.
“They have assured us that they are going to help us continue to get through these issues. Everything we’ve replaced has been under warranty.”
Mueller has also suggested the current system could be exchanged with newer technology.
“It would change the type of collectors and radios. We’ve had no issues with the meters,” Jones said, adding he did not discuss if the newer system would come at an additional costs.
Jones requested Mueller send the county 500 advance replacements to help decrease replacement wait times.
Commissioner Susan Blizzard noted that when the contract was signed, Mueller stated the system would operate at 99 percent efficiency. She asked if the county’s system had ever reached that efficiency.
“We’re down to probably four or five percent,” Jones said.
Blizzard asked if this was a breach of contract. Having not read the contract, county attorney Gay Stanley was not sure.
Jones said he is “pretty much satisfied” with the system and said Mueller has worked through problems that have occurred. He also reiterated Mueller’s commitment to finding a solution.
Chairman Bennie Heath agreed that Mueller has worked to remedy the situation.
“Breach of contract or not, Mueller has worked with us very well in trying to help remedy this situation. They have not met the efficiency they promised and anticipated but they surely have worked with us on financial side of replacing hardware,” Heath said.
Commissioner Derek Burress said that seven years was a long time to have a system still underperforming and asked the attorney to see if there was a breach of contract. If so, Burress asked for the attorney’s recommendation of the best course of action.
In other actions, the commissioners:
Approved a resolution demonstrating their support for Project Hive, a Greene County corperation to apply for the N.C. Department of Commerce Building Reuse grant. With the grant, Project Hive will be able to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Greene County by adding nine new employees.
Blizzard asked what the company does and was informed by county Economic Director Harold Thomas that this would need to be discussed in closed session since it has not been approved by the Department of Commerce.
Burress then questioned whether or not taxpayers had a right to know what their tax dollars were going toward and asked why information on the resolution was not submitted prior to Monday’s meeting.
Burress had requested at previous meetings that information be presented to commissioners in advance so they would have the opportunity to review the material.
DeHaven said he did not have the information to give.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the resolution. They could not delay voting since the resolution was due on Tuesday.
In other business, the board:
- Declared the second week in March as Girl Scout Week.
- Heard from Farmer and the Dail owner Zac Bailes who requested commissioners consider adding an incentive for small business owners like the Business Incentive Grant. The Business Incentive Grant provides aid to businesses, but some small businesses do not fit the requirements of the program, Bailes said, adding it would benefit the county to assist those small businesses as well.
- Tabled a decision on Intelligent Portfolio. The software will allow the county to pass information between departments, commissioners, and the public. Intelligent Portfolio offers reports on project-based budgeting, shows customized cash management and other reporting functions. The software has an annual cost of $5,000.
County Manager Kyle DeHaven suggested proceeding with Intelligent Portfolio due its ability to offer multiple information reports compared to other companies that offer one or two specific services.
“We found this one encompasses more areas. This encompasses them all at once and we believe it is a good value,” DeHaven said.
Blizzard asked if companies that perform the same tasks have been sought out, requesting that a comparison be performed.
Commissioner Jerry Jones made a motion to table the decision on the software until a comparison could be made.
Jones’ motion to table the discussion passed unanimously.