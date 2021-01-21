GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Animal Services has received a warning letter from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture listing possible violations at its animal shelter.
An investigation was conducted after the department’s Animal Welfare Section received a complaint alleging multiple concerns over the care of animals at the shelter.
The investigation found evidence of possible violations of the N.C. Animal Welfare Act, including improper veterinary and medical care of animals while at the shelter, improper documentation of medical care and possible improper documentation of animal disposition.
It was discovered that a cat named “Elsa” received topical medication on skin lesions prior to receiving veterinary care. The administration of this medicine was not documented as required by law. Possible violations also were found regarding Elsa’s disposition from the shelter. According to documentation, Elsa was transferred into a rescue on Sept. 20, however, she was removed on Sept. 24.
Animal welfare investigators were unable to determine if potential veterinary care violations occurred for a cat named Anna.
Anna may have required veterinary care when she entered the facility, but information and documentation were insufficient to determine if the violation occurred.
After reviewing 60 days of shelter records, investigators also discovered other possible infractions:
- Several doses of medication were not administered or documented for a cat named Butterscotch.
- Impound dates were inconsistent, including missing information for six kittens.
- Records of date of deaths also were inconsistent and lacked the required information.
- While rabies vaccines were regularly administered, two dogs did not receive the vaccine within 15 days of impound.
The Department of Agriculture’s letter noted that “the shelter has already implemented several corrective actions and new forms that should improve the shelter’s compliance with the AWA and its associated rules.”
It recommends the development of standard operating procedures and protocols for timely and accurate documentation, for the documentation of veterinary care and rabies vaccinations and for the transfer of animals to approved rescue organizations.
If the shelter continues to commit the same infractions regarding improper documentation and veterinary care, it could lose its license and/or face a civil penalty up to $5,000 per violation, the letter said.