SNOW HILL — Employees with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office will receive a raise following a 3-2 decision by the Greene County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
During the comments portion of the meeting, Commissioner Jerry Jones made a motion to approve a $4,000 yearly salary increase for newly hired deputies.
“The sheriff is having difficulty recruiting new deputies,” Jones said. “I would like to raise the starting salary of deputies to $36,000. Hopefully, that will help him.
“We need the deputies for the resource officers at the schools, the courts and everything else going on in the county,” Jones said.
“If we can get the level up, maybe this will help more people to apply to the position and we may be able to retain them in our system,” he said.
The motion was seconded by Commissioner James Shackelford, noting that the original request from Sheriff Lemmie Smith was a starting salary of $38,000.
“Sometimes when a person is the head of something they see more into what they need than we do,” Shackelford said.
“We’ve been dealing with this issue for a while.”
Currently, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office has seven open positions and has recently received only one application. Deputies’ starting salary is $32,000.
“I don’t have them knocking at the door,” Smith sad. “I lost a couple because of what’s going on in the world right now, but most of them I lost because of salary. They are going where they can make more money. Something has to be done.”
Increasing the deputies’ starting salaries will make the county more competitive, he said.
“We can’t compete with Pitt County. At $36,000, we’re above Wayne County and a little below Wilson County,” Jones said.
Commissioners Susan Blizzard and Derek Burress were hesitant to make a decision at Monday’s meeting without having data on how much the increase will cost the county.
Smith said action should be taken to ensure the wellbeing of Greene County residents.
“It’s getting to be a safety issue,” Smith said.
Blizzard noted the county undertook a pay study and made efforts to assess county employee salaries.
But Smith said actions after the study resulted in lowering deputies’ salaries by $100 annually.
Blizzard said she wants to ensure the county is being fair with the increase, adding she was worried what could happen if the county approved the increase only for newly hired deputies.
“We are going to have to raise (other deputies’ salaries too). It’s going to have to be raised to compensate for the rest of them,” Smith said.
Jones amended his motion to include an increase for all of the sheriff’s office 24 employees. The amended motion was seconded by Shackelford.
Commissioners then voted on the motion and it was approved 3-2 with Blizzard and Burress opposed.
“I have no problems raising the salaries. I think the decision caught everyone off guard and I would like to look at the numbers before making a decision,” Burress said.
This is not the only action has been taken to increase deputies’ pay.
Effective July 1, employees with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office joined all county employees in receiving a 3% cost-of-living increase.