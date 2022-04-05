Greene County will hold its Health & Information Expo to help residents get to know their local resources for navigating dementia from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at the Greene County Wellness Center, 84 N. Perry Drive.
The event will help visitors learn about local services, support groups, respite support and more. Admission is free and visitors will be asked to wear a mask inside.
Does your loved one have memory issues or a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy Body, or other dementia? Do you feel isolated as a caregiver or need additional help in your home? Do you want to learn how to care for yourself as a caregiver? Do you need education on dementia-related challenges, activities for your loved one, or low-cost/no-cost programs to help with care?
Organizers said this event can help you connect, or reconnect, with services and support you might not have worked with since COVID, including:
Senior Health Insurance Information Programs (SHIIP)
Greene County Department of Social Services
Greene County Health Department
Dementia Alliance Care Navigators
Greene County Senior Services
Area Agency on Aging-Eastern Carolina Council
Project CARE
Greene County Public Transportation
The event also will include door prizes, snacks and gift packs.