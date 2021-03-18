SNOW HILL — Following a one-year closure, the Greene County Museum has reopened its doors, showcasing the talents of Greene County students.
The Greene County Museum was two weeks into its 2020 Student Art Exhibit, when it was forced to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the museum opened its doors once again showcasing the 19th annual Student Art Exhibit.
The exhibit features artworks collected from students at five Greene County schools.
“Our county puts on an annual art show at the museum as a way to bring the community together,” said Greene County Intermediate School art teacher Jennifer Zimmerman. “Those who attend can see how students grow throughout the grade levels. Each year we select student work that demonstrates focus and a creative voice.”
That voice is important for students, said Christopher Clark. Greene County Middle School art teacher.
“Showcasing student art is very important because it lets our parents and community see our student’s hard work and take pride in the artistic accomplishments that the students have done over the school year,” Clark said. “For art classes the annual art show is as important as the championship for the football team.”
Unlike previous years, the museum is not hosting an opening for the exhibit.
“Normally the opening brings out many folks to the small space,” said Judy Smith, member of the exhibit committee, adding the museum directors thought it would be safer to not hold the opening due to COVID-19.
Smith said the annual student art exhibit almost did not happen this year. Museum officials had not met or even discussed opening, she said.
This changed with some persuasion from Greene County Intermediate School music teacher Becky Miller, who told Smith the schools were eager to participate in the annual art show.
“We appreciate the art teachers and Becky being interested,” Smith said. “I think we’re all thrilled. We are all ready to get back to the museum. We feel this is a great thing.”
Patrons are welcome to come and browse the collection, which ranges from charcoal and pencil drawings to paintings and more.
Teachers have also included digital artwork created by students attending school in person and virtually.
“Due to the pandemic and having to teach both in person and online, I decided to focus on digital art this year as something that my students could complete on their iPads no matter if they were at school or at home,” Clark said. “So since a large portion of digital art is graphic design, I had my student do a graphic design project in which they pretended they were hired by Pepsi and they were tasked with creating and advertising a new beverage to boost sales.”
“Students had to create an interesting flavor combination and theme, so that their can design would be appealing and stand out amongst the crowd of existing drinks,” Clark said. “Then they had to create an advertisement that drew customers in so that they would want to try their new drink using one of the five basic ad strategies that we discussed in class.”
While intermediate students explored a digital approach to art, kindergarten and first-grade students at Snow Hill Primary were most excited when they were able to paint.
“We have done a variety of artwork this year. When I was finally able to get back into my classroom to teach, after teaching from a cart, we started using more paint. They have had a blast,” said Snow Hill Primary art teacher Elizabeth Whitley.
At Greene County Intermediate School, fourth grade students explored how lines and color can show emotion. They also learned to how to reflect on their identity with their creation of Kente cloths. Fifth-graders learned about symmetry and congruent shapes.
“These concepts were explored further as they designed henna images on tracings of their hands including concentric circles and other geometric patterns,” Zimmerman said.
The exhibit serves as a way to motivate students in Greene County about art.
“Students are always excited — and sometimes a little shy — about having their artwork on display. They know that it is a privilege to be picked, and it gives them a bit of recognition of their skill from their peers and pride from their parents,” Clark said.
Whitley added, “They are very excited. Most of them seem to enjoy all of our art projects but this definitely gave them extra motivation to take their time and show me their best work.”
The Student Art Exhibit will run until April 30.
The next exhibit has yet to be announced. The exhibit committee intends to meet later this month.
The Greene County Museum, 107 Third St., is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is always seeking volunteers.
“We would like to open up Friday and Saturdays, but we need volunteers,” Smith said.
For more information or to volunteer contact the museum at 747-1999.