Greene County Public Library staff are committed to giving back to our community in a variety of educational and recreational ways. We also take great pride in offering what all public libraries exist for: a place for people to come and enjoy good books! With that being said, we invite everyone to come out and take part in our annual Neuse Regional Libraries’ Winter Reads Program and share their reading experience with others.
This year, the theme of our Adult Winter Reads Program is “Winter in Paris.” It began Jan. 11 and will continue until Saturday, Feb. 26. If you register to be a participant, you will receive a chance to participate in book discussions, a booklet filled with at-home activities and opportunities to attend in-house programs. Each booklet contains activities like word search puzzles, trivia games and book review opportunities. If you complete each activity, you will receive a ticket that you can enter in to win a grand prize basket!
There are six prize baskets that will be raffled off to participants at the end of the program. They all fall into six categories: artist, adventure, kitchen, puzzle, coffee and tea lover, and relaxation. The prizes include camping and hiking equipment, painting supplies, a spice collection, a sleep set, tote bags and beauty supplies. While all of the prize baskets are located in different branches, each participant can request to enter their tickets in to win any of the six grand prize baskets.
We have two upcoming Winter Reads programs that our Greene County residents can attend this year. At 6:30 on Wednesday, Feb. 9, Kinston/Lenoir County Engagement Librarian Amber Hargett will lead a program entitled “Create a Travel Journal.” She will lead participants on how to make personalized travel journals based on personal mementos. She will also lead a book discussion at the Greene County Public Library on “The Paris Library’’ by Janet Skeslien Charles at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7.
“The Paris Library” is our chosen Community Read for this year and the namesake of our annual Winter Reads program. She will follow up the discussion directly afterward on this date with a program entitled “Tell Your Teacup’s Story.” All registered guests will get the chance to bring in a teacup that is of personal significance to them and share their story with all of those who attend. Fresh tea will also be served. Each of these programs require preregistration to attend and only allow up to fifteen participants.
If you would like to check out a copy of “The Paris Library,” we have copies of the book available behind our circulation desk. If you have any questions, feel free to call us at (252) 747-3437 or email us at greeneco@neuselibrary.org!