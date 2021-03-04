SNOW HILL — Greene County Schools remains committed to its students and their safety and plans are underway to address learning loss that may have occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
At the start of the 2020-21 school year, Greene County had 60 percent of its students to return to the classroom, following a modified face-to-face instruction plan with a week on campus, followed by a week of virtual learning at home.
The remaining 40 percent of students chose to enroll in Greene County’s Virtual Academy with 100 percent virtual instruction.
During the semester break, more than 300 students transferred from the Virtual Academy to in-class instruction, with only a handful of students choosing to transition to Virtual Academy.
“Principals are continuing to work with families on an ongoing basis if they have students who want to come back in,” said Chief Academic Officer Frank Creech, adding only two students are still on a waiting list to enter face-to-face instruction.
Since the start of the pandemic, Greene County Schools has been proactive in helping reduce learning inequities and has provided devices to all Pre-K to 12th-grade students, Cheech said.
The county also has supplied approximately 370 hot spot devices to families in need of internet services.
“To my best of my knowledge, we don’t have anyone currently waiting for a hot spot,” Creech said.
Despite this, learning loss has occurred both nationally and at the county level, he said.
According to national data, students entered the 2020-21 school year on average three to five months behind in mathematics and one-and-a-half months behind in reading.
“It is projected that because of the continued school closures due to COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, students could lose an additional five to 12 months of learning by the end of June 2021,” Creech said, adding that data gained for Greene County Schools mirrors the national research.
“Most of our students are not learning at the same rate they did before COVID-19,” he said.
Greene County Schools continues to measure academic learning levels through daily assignments and interactions with teachers, assessments such as tests and quizzes, benchmark assessments, diagnostics conducted at the beginning, middle and end of the year to measure growth in reading and math, and through state-mandated End of Grade and End of Course Test in grades 3-11.
Adaptive math and reading software for grades K-8 have helped teachers keep track of student progress, Creech said.
Greene County Schools also is working to address the percentage of students not currently on track to meet promotion standards, he said. This percent ranges from 16 to 50 percent depending on grade level.
Attendance for virtual and in-classroom students is critical, Creech said, adding students who are activity attending class are making the most progress.
Staff from Greene County Schools is continuing to work to engage some students, he said.
“We have some that have been difficult to maintain consistent communication with,” Creech said. “Either we’re not providing them the resources and support they need to consistently engage in school or we just have not figured it out yet.
“Every school has teams of teachers and principals and student support staff that are making phone calls and knocking on doors trying to check on how are we doing as individuals — how’s our individual health and well-being, what can we do to help you continue to engage in learning,” he said. “We try to take care of other needs students may have.”
Staff also continues to work to communicate with families through phone calls, surveys, texts, virtual parent meetings and through REMIND software.
Home visits also are conducted by social workers, principals, counselors and teachers, Creech said.
The number of assignments have been reduced and additional time for completion has been allotted, he said. Staff is working to engage families of students with low attendance and has offered incentive programs and challenges to encourage attendance and participation.
“We are planning on having a robust summer school program,” Creech said. “Our students are learning and progressing, but we need to take advantage of all the opportunities we have to help them catch up and we need to do it reasonable for the long haul.”
Greene County Schools will continue to operate under its current plan until COVID-19 numbers decrease. The district remains committed to the safety of their students and reopening safely, Creech said.
Greene County Public Health Director Joy Brock spoke with baord members about vaccinations for staff.
The health department is working to vaccinate the 400 school staff members and day care workers, she said.
Brock recommended that Greene County Schools continue to operate under its current scheduling plans.
“At least until we can get our folks vaccinated,” Superintendent Patrick Miller said.
Board Chairman Pat Adams added, “Our ultimate goal is to get those kids back in school as quickly as possible. I think that is the gatekeeper to getting the teachers and support staff vaccinated. That’s going to make us feel a whole lot better. Hopefully cases will keep going down.”
The school board also recognized counselors from each school and thanked them for the dedication and service.