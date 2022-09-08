The Greene County Senior Center recently announced programs and activities coming in September and October. All events are located at the center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, and are free for Greene County residents 60 and older unless otherwise noted below. Call 252-747-5436 for more information.

  • Shred-A-Thon, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event is open to the public. It is sponsored by the N.C. Department of Insurance Senior Medicare Patrol Program and the Senior Center. Protect yourself against identity theft! Shred old tax records, employment records and bank statements and reduce clutter in your home.
  • Senior Tar Heel Legislator Breakfast Meeting, 9 a.m. Sept. 14. Meet and greet with questions and answers.
  • Dementia Caregiver Support Sessions, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15, through N.C. Dementia Alliance. Personalized recommendations, resource referrals and a listening ear to family caregivers of older adults with different types of dementia. To register, contact Rosalind Pugh-Scott directly at (919) 832-3732 or contact the senior center.

